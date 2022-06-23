To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.

The threat of showers over the weekend did not dampen expectations as Friday’s musical extravaganza at Glastonbury Festival got under way.Before the acts took to the stage, however, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the crowd in a taped message calling for support for his country.One of the first acts to perform was The Libertines, fronted by Pete Doherty and Carl Barat, who played the Other Stage. A little while later, Ziggy Marley, son of legendary reggae star Bob Marley, commenced proceedings on the Pyramid Stage. Read More By-election live: Tory party chairman quitsVolodymyr Zelensky makes surprise video appearance at Glastonbury FestivalBoris Johnson and Charles all smiles in Rwanda as they enjoy ‘tea and catch up’Environmentalist to be recognised with honorary degree

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO