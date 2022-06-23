ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upcoming band has landed a headlining spot at Glastonbury festival after Sir Paul...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
NME

IDLES play secret ‘Brutalism’ set at Glastonbury 2022

IDLES played a surprise set at Glastonbury 2022 today (Saturday June 25), performing their debut album ‘Brutalism’ in full. Taking to the stage in the 12.30pm slot on the BBC Introducing Stage, the Bristol band tore through the entirety of their 2017 debut, described at the time by NME as “an expletive-laden, punk triumph that tackles the current Tory rule, toxic masculinity and mental health.”
MUSIC
BBC

Billie Eilish takes to the stage at Glastonbury

Billie Eilish has kicked off her Glastonbury set - as she becomes the festival's youngest-ever headliner. The 20-year-old emerged on stage, amid blasts of white noise and sub-bass before launching into her opening song, Bury A Friend. Prowling around the stage's catwalks, she was met by cacophonous screams and word-perfect...
MUSIC
The Independent

Glastonbury 2022 Saturday reviews: Haim, Glass Animals and Celeste

Haim – Pyramid Stageâââââ“We’re just going to play you a couple of songs, is that alright?” Alana Haim asks the Pyramid Stage audience. It’s very alright. Apparently everything good comes in threes: Haim have done Glasto three times before – they know the deal – and now they’re on the Pyramid Stage with three Brits, three Grammys and three albums under their belts. Known for sun-drenched singles such as last year’s “Summer Girl”, with its noodling saxophone, and the booty call-themed “3am” , the California sisters have experienced an incremental rise that culminated in their career-best, 2021’s Women in Music...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
The Independent

Youngest solo headliner Billie Eilish electrifies Glastonbury with opening set

Billie Eilish has delivered an electrifying opening to her Pyramid set at Glastonbury, becoming the festival’s youngest solo headliner.The Grammy-winning singer, 20, made a dramatic entrance on Friday night by being raised from beneath the stage as the crowd of adoring fans chanted her name.She has so far treated the audience to a selection of hit songs from her two number-one albums, including Bury A Friend, I Didn’t Change My Number, NDA and My Strange Addiction.glastonbury 🤝 billie eilish watch on @BBCiPlayer | listen on @BBCSounds pic.twitter.com/3mqrMvsqT5— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 24, 2022Eilish has been giving a typically energetic...
MUSIC
The Independent

‘It’ll be worth it’: Paul McCartney fans with ‘marathon training’ gather at Pyramid Stage for Glastonbury set

Paul McCartney fans have already gathered outside Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in anticipation of the artist’s headline set tonight (25 June).The former Beatle is headlining the Worthy Farm festival this year alongside Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.Festival attendees were seen waiting at the foot of the Pyramid Stage barriers from early in the morning on Saturday, hours before the live music began.Speaking to BBC News, one reveller, Jess Day, said she had been “training for it like a marathon”.She claimed that she had been working out methods to avoid going to the toilet in order to maintain the front-of-crowd spot...
MUSIC
The Independent

In pictures: Revellers defy threat of rain on day three of Glastonbury

The threat of showers over the weekend did not dampen expectations as Friday’s musical extravaganza at Glastonbury Festival got under way.Before the acts took to the stage, however, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the crowd in a taped message calling for support for his country.One of the first acts to perform was The Libertines, fronted by Pete Doherty and Carl Barat, who played the Other Stage. A little while later, Ziggy Marley, son of legendary reggae star Bob Marley, commenced proceedings on the Pyramid Stage. Read More By-election live: Tory party chairman quitsVolodymyr Zelensky makes surprise video appearance at Glastonbury FestivalBoris Johnson and Charles all smiles in Rwanda as they enjoy ‘tea and catch up’Environmentalist to be recognised with honorary degree
ENTERTAINMENT
Guitar World Magazine

Download and stream the audio from Total Guitar 360

Here is all the audio for Total Guitar 360, available to download or stream and use on your phone/computer/tablet. NB: All audio files, except those for Classic Track and Open-mic Songbook, are available to download. For copyright reasons, Classic Track and Open-mic Songbook are only available for streaming. You can...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Glastonbury Festival
NME

Ready Glastonbury? Check out these exclusive Paul McCartney live photos

Paul McCartney has shared some exclusive on-the-road photos from his acclaimed 2022 ‘Got Back’ tour, before he returns to the UK to headline Glastonbury this weekend. : The Beatles: every song ranked in order of greatness. After the former Beatle recently celebrated his 80th birthday, anticipation is high...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

I Built the Sky’s Rohan Stevenson on breaking out of the shred-metal box for an acoustic guitar album that makes space for banjo, xylophone and more

Stevenson is a prog-metal player who lights up the fretboard, but for The Quiet Place Away, he follows the inspiration of Tommy Emmanuel for an intimate, all-acoustic album. While Rohan Stevenson’s body of work as I Built the Sky features plenty of high-gain, eyebrow-singing electric runs – just last fall he and Jake Howsham Lowe went buck wild with gymnastic flair on their Coalesce EP – the progressive shredder has always had a soft spot for the tender tone of a finely strummed acoustic guitar.
MUSIC
Kerrang

5 reasons why you need to check out ONI

While their debut album Ironshore hooked a few ears back in 2016, it’s taken some serious soul-searching and the passage of several years for singer and lyricist Jake Oni to bring his band’s sound to the precise place he wanted it. He’s not been idle, writing and producing...
ROCK MUSIC
Page Six

Glastonbury Festival 2022: Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar set to headline

With tickets, tents, and a whole lot of booze in hand, more than 200,000 music fiends arrived at Worthy Farm in England for this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Day one of the iconic musical extravaganza brought the heat in more ways than one, as the legendary festival returned after two years worth of delays. Fans were forced to patiently wait after the much-anticipated 50th-anniversary bash planned for 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic… and then again the following year. But if there’s any consolation — it was definitely worth the wait. Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar are due to headline on Friday, Saturday,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Glastonbury 2022 – live: Festival kicks off with Billie Eilish to make history as youngest ever headliner

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is underway, with music fans from around the world flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England. After Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis opened the gates on Wednesday 22 June, revellers have been setting up their tents ahead of the live music sets beginning on Friday. This year’s festival is being headlined by Gen-Z pop star Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot. Mercury Prize-winning rock band Wolf Alice are booked to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday at 4.45pm, but fans are...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd Set Physical Release of ‘Hey Hey Rise Up,’ Their First New Song in 25 Years

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd will release two physical versions of their first new music in over 25 years, recent single “Hey Hey Rise Up,” which was first released digitally in April to support of the people of Ukraine. The single will be available as both a 7-inch and CD single on Oct. 21 in the U.S., with both formats boasting newly-reworked version of “A Great Day For Freedom,” from the band’s 1994 album. The Division Bell. David Gilmour reimagined the song using the original tapes, which feature Nick Mason on drums and the late Richard Wright on keyboards. Proceeds...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy