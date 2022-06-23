ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Do video games really contribute to mass shootings? Here’s what research, shooter profiles tells us

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dnQn_0gJwzXqY00

This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “ Stop Mass Shootings ,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting . We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a part of a KXAN series called Stop Mass Shootings ,” we asked viewers to send questions they have about guns, school safety and mass violence. The series is aimed at educating the public and lawmakers in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting.

KXAN received hundreds of comments and questions on social media, which we compiled and sorted for themes. The top three: Hardening schools, gun control legislation and mental health. On the last theme, a significant number of viewers paired mental health questions with remarks about video games and violent media.

There is significant research to show violent media, video games included, “does not make well people psychologically ill,” said Tom Grimes, a Texas State journalism professor who has a background in psychiatry and has published extensive research on the role of media and video games in violent behavior.

It’s a topic we’ve been covering for years: Do video games cause violence? Here’s what the research says

“That’s not to say that videogame playing doesn’t have psychological effects. But they aren’t psychopathological effects,” he explained. “Game playing can’t make well people sick. Would you shoot up an elementary school after playing a lot of videogames? The question and answer is that simple.”

Research does show that people with existing mental health illnesses may experience some impact from playing violent video games and consuming violent media, Grimes said, but a clinical child psychologist and UT Austin professor, Sarah Kate Bearman, also noted that “very, very few people who have mental health problems commit any kind of violent crimes.”

KXAN spoke to Bearman as Senate committee members gathered at the Texas State Capitol to talk about warning signs and mental health following the Uvalde mass shooting.

According to the Violence Project research, a National Institute of Justice-funded project which aimed to profile mass shooters, 26 of the 136 mass shooters since 1992 played violent video games. That’s just under 20%.

Meanwhile, among those who played violent video games, 22 of the 26, or 85%, had at least one mental health illness or there was evidence of a psychiatric disorder, though it had not been diagnosed. The overall rate of mental illness among all mass shooters since 1992 was roughly 70%.

It begs the question: If research overwhelmingly shows violent media does not create mental health problems in mentally well people, and if people with mental health problems are largely victims and not perpetrators, why do the conversations happening in the direct aftermath of mass shootings almost always involve video games?

Grimes has also published on the topic of media violence research and why, after Congress held hearings to address the impact of media consumption on rising crime rates, it has created what Grimes now describes as an industry, one that has financial incentives.

A timeline of misinformation: What actually happened in Uvalde

“They [early researchers] should have focused exclusively on people with a variety of mental illnesses, or people who were prodromal — floating on the edge of wellness and illness — that would have been far more productive,” Grimes said. “But the more interesting, the sexier thing to do is to hypothesize that perfectly well people will become ill in the presence of this material, and that’s always more exciting.”

People may, as a result, be falling victim to “the third person effect,” which is fear-based, he said.

“Video games aren’t going to harm me. They’re not going to harm you, because I know you well. But they’re going to harm those unknown, unnamed third people out there,” Grimes explained of the effect. “So we, you and I, must protect the third person with legislation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

State of Texas: ‘This is not going to end’ — battles ahead in post-Roe Texas

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — With Friday’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, many expect the Texas “trigger law” to take effect in 30 days, but that’s not exactly how it works. The law — which automatically bans most abortions in the state — takes effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issues an official judgment, not an opinion, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Mass Shootings#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Texans#Texas State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXAN

Supreme Court’s opinion impacts Texas abortion providers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state’s trigger law automatically bans almost all abortions in the state. The ban takes effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issues its official judgment. Confusion over exactly when that is, forced clinics to halt their services Friday. Whole Woman’s Health and Planned Parenthood clinics in Texas have also paused […]
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Whole Woman’s Health clinics cease abortions in Texas after Roe ruling

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — Whole Woman’s Health — which runs four clinics in Texas and half a dozen in other states — said it has stopped providing abortions in Texas following a Supreme Court ruling Friday that eliminated the constitutional protection for an abortion, a spokesperson told The Texas Tribune. The U.S. Supreme Court on […]
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy