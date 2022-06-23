ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Federal authorities were at home of Jeffrey Clark

By MSNBC.com
MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal authorities were at the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former...

www.msnbc.com

AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump’s vanity could end up being a major gift to the Jan. 6 committee

Over the past six years, Americans have seen Donald Trump utter so many. self-incriminating things in the open, you’d be forgiven for thinking he’s immune to punishment. But the House Jan. 6 committee's hearings appear to pose the gravest danger to Trump in terms of his civil and criminal liability yet. And the revelation that he and his family kept a camera crew around before and after the Jan. 6 attack could ultimately show that Trump’s vanity has consequences.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good

It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Following Roe’s demise, Clarence Thomas eyes new targets

In their dissent in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justices Stephen Breyer, Elana Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor said that today’s ruling doesn’t just turn back the clock on reproductive rights, it also “places in jeopardy other rights, from contraception to same-sex intimacy and marriage.”. Writing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Ron Johnson is still struggling to make his Jan. 6 mess go away

Among the many interesting revelations from this week’s Jan. 6 committee hearings related to someone who hadn’t seemed especially relevant to the larger controversy: Sen. Ron Johnson. Complicating matters, the Wisconsin Republican’s version of events isn't faring especially well. We learned Tuesday that on Jan. 6, just...
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Seeing Republican assurances that Roe was safe in a new light

After Donald Trump took office in 2017, one of his first major decisions was nominating Neil Gorsuch to fill the high court’s vacancy, effectively completing the theft of a Supreme Court seat. Senate Republicans patted themselves on the back. Alleged moderates, including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, went along with the scheme, expressing confidence that Gorsuch would leave the Roe v. Wade precedent intact.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

In post-Roe America, your cell phone is now a reproductive privacy risk

In overruling Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has turned back the clock on women’s rights and, by extension, individual liberties for all of us. Reproductive privacy is in danger, and our current lack of digital privacy protections makes this problem even worse. A lot of data that companies collect on consumers can be used against people if state governments choose to prosecute individuals seeking or providing abortions.
CELL PHONES
MSNBC

Why Trump’s ‘say the election was corrupt’ line seemed familiar

Yesterday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing covered a lot of ground, but there was a 16-word quote that former Attorney General Eric Holder described as a “smoking gun.” NBC News reported:. Former President Donald Trump sought inside help from the Justice Department to execute his campaign to reverse...
POTUS
MSNBC

If Clarence Thomas were consistent, he'd oppose Loving v. Virginia

In a concurring opinion to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote, “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.” The rulings Thomas referred to guarantee the right to contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages.
VIRGINIA STATE
MSNBC

How Peter Navarro talked himself into a federal indictment

Peter Navarro, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump and a key player in the plot to overthrow the duly elected Biden administration after the 2020 election, has been indicted for denying a House subpoena. According to NBC News, Navarro was indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

For many in GOP, returning abortion to the states isn’t enough

Almost immediately after Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, former Vice President Mike Pence issued a celebratory statement. This surprised no one: The Indiana Republican has long been a far-right crusader in the culture wars, so it stood to reason that he’d cheer the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

When a Supreme Court draft ruling was leaked in early May, it immediately became obvious that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. But in some circles, there was still a hint of uncertainty. Would the public outrage cause some justices to reconsider? Was there still a chance Chief Justice John Roberts would work out some kind of compromise that left the status quo partially intact?
CONGRESS & COURTS

