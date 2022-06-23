Federal authorities were at home of Jeffrey Clark

Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who tried to help then-President Donald Trump carry out his plan to overturn the 2020 election, had a rough day on Thursday. His name was invoked by former DOJ officials throughout the House Jan. 6 committee's hearing on Thursday, detailing his willingness to...
British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
Over the past six years, Americans have seen Donald Trump utter so many. self-incriminating things in the open, you’d be forgiven for thinking he’s immune to punishment. But the House Jan. 6 committee's hearings appear to pose the gravest danger to Trump in terms of his civil and criminal liability yet. And the revelation that he and his family kept a camera crew around before and after the Jan. 6 attack could ultimately show that Trump’s vanity has consequences.
It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
In their dissent in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justices Stephen Breyer, Elana Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor said that today’s ruling doesn’t just turn back the clock on reproductive rights, it also “places in jeopardy other rights, from contraception to same-sex intimacy and marriage.”. Writing...
Among the many interesting revelations from this week’s Jan. 6 committee hearings related to someone who hadn’t seemed especially relevant to the larger controversy: Sen. Ron Johnson. Complicating matters, the Wisconsin Republican’s version of events isn't faring especially well. We learned Tuesday that on Jan. 6, just...
After Donald Trump took office in 2017, one of his first major decisions was nominating Neil Gorsuch to fill the high court’s vacancy, effectively completing the theft of a Supreme Court seat. Senate Republicans patted themselves on the back. Alleged moderates, including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, went along with the scheme, expressing confidence that Gorsuch would leave the Roe v. Wade precedent intact.
In overruling Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has turned back the clock on women’s rights and, by extension, individual liberties for all of us. Reproductive privacy is in danger, and our current lack of digital privacy protections makes this problem even worse. A lot of data that companies collect on consumers can be used against people if state governments choose to prosecute individuals seeking or providing abortions.
Yesterday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing covered a lot of ground, but there was a 16-word quote that former Attorney General Eric Holder described as a “smoking gun.” NBC News reported:. Former President Donald Trump sought inside help from the Justice Department to execute his campaign to reverse...
A week after President Joe Biden signed a bill granting Supreme Court justices and their families extra security protection, conservative justices handed down a ruling Thursday that experts say will make Americans less safe. For weeks, a bipartisan group of lawmakers have publicly rallied around the purportedly urgent need for...
In a concurring opinion to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote, “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.” The rulings Thomas referred to guarantee the right to contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages.
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, medical experts and legal analysts across the Bay Area warned of dire consequences to the health and well-being of women in states where abortion is now punishable by law. In its decision...
The Supreme Court's decisions this week tell a clear story about the right-wing majority's priorities, beyond just ripping away 50 years of protected rights for half of America's population. In fact, they've gone scorched earth, imposing their Christian theocratic agenda on all of us. Legal expert Elie Mystal joins Joy Reid with his analysis.June 25, 2022.
Peter Navarro, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump and a key player in the plot to overthrow the duly elected Biden administration after the 2020 election, has been indicted for denying a House subpoena. According to NBC News, Navarro was indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress...
Conservative Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mo Brooks were among those who sought pardons for their roles in the plot to overturn the 2020 election, Trump officials testified on Day Five of the January 6 hearings. The Morning Joe panel discusses.June 24, 2022.
Almost immediately after Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, former Vice President Mike Pence issued a celebratory statement. This surprised no one: The Indiana Republican has long been a far-right crusader in the culture wars, so it stood to reason that he’d cheer the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
When a Supreme Court draft ruling was leaked in early May, it immediately became obvious that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. But in some circles, there was still a hint of uncertainty. Would the public outrage cause some justices to reconsider? Was there still a chance Chief Justice John Roberts would work out some kind of compromise that left the status quo partially intact?
