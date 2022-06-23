Summer’s Trendiest Nail Art Is Soooo Extra, According To Manicure Experts

So it’s nearly the end of June and you still haven’t gotten your inaugural summer mani. Or maybe you’ve just gotten the first one, but as July approaches you’re close to going back to sheer French tip nails because you’re stumped for inspo. Well then, this a safe space for you, because the pressure to have a cute, eye-catching mani every month of the summer is high (but exciting). If you’ve yet to come across square French tip nails, you’re in luck now, because this design is one of the easiest customizable nail trends around. Even if you only stick to this style all summer, there are so many combinations of colors, designs, and lengths that you’ll never get bored of.

