Summer’s Trendiest Nail Art Is Soooo Extra, According To Manicure Experts

Back in February, I interviewed Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye presenter, activist and standup comic, whose original profession – hairdressing – had born an eponymous product line. Unsure if it was any good, after we met I decided to try out JVN Complete Instant Recovery Serum, £24, on my fine, chemically lightened hair, following the back-of-bottle claim that just a tiny drop per hair wash, applied to towel-dried lengths, would change my life.
Though we're only halfway into 2022, the world's most talented hair experts have been busy cementing the colour trends that are going to take the year by storm. There's 'French glossing' (a modern take on the ombre look, which promises to transform dull, dry hair), 'expensive brunette' (inspired by Selena Gomez) and 'warm honeycomb' (because blonde will always be in vogue). But one LA-inspired hair colour movement is slowly trickling down everywhere — and it's set to take over from one of the most requested colour appointments, balayage.
Within the trend incubator that is TikTok, popular styles that have technically been around for decades are experiencing second lives. Jelly nails from the ’90s is the latest trend to get a serious revamp as of late—and it also happens to be absolutely perfect for summer. For the...
I was too tickled to finally wear this dress to an event that made sense! Today is Juneteenth and over the weekend Ebony Magazine held a celebration for this spectacular holiday! I ran up to Target to see what they had when I came across the Tabitha Brown for Target dress. I just knew everything would be sold out by now because it was a very popular collection and they even had a fashion show here with Tabitha. I spied two pieces left from the line and grab this dress that was perfect for the occasion I was attending with Ebony.
Britney Spears married her fiancé Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday — and her bridal look was befitting of a pop princess. The pop star, 40, walked down in the aisle in a stunning gown custom made by Donatella Versace herself. The white...
From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause proved she was a superstar once again as she posed in a gorgeous gown with Bling Empire’s Kane Lim. The reality star posed up a storm in a Michael Costello dress for an Open House event for Netflix. A crowd of Netflix stars and...
So it’s nearly the end of June and you still haven’t gotten your inaugural summer mani. Or maybe you’ve just gotten the first one, but as July approaches you’re close to going back to sheer French tip nails because you’re stumped for inspo. Well then, this a safe space for you, because the pressure to have a cute, eye-catching mani every month of the summer is high (but exciting). If you’ve yet to come across square French tip nails, you’re in luck now, because this design is one of the easiest customizable nail trends around. Even if you only stick to this style all summer, there are so many combinations of colors, designs, and lengths that you’ll never get bored of.
Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi shoes might most commonly be associated with Carrie Bradshaw, but the heeled pumps embellished with crystal buckles, bearing no fewer than 144 stones each, truly belong to another woman: Empress Joséphine, the resplendent first wife of Napoleon I. Known for her love of fine things...
I check Zara's app as much as I check Instagram, which is dangerously often. One part work duty and one part passion project, my obsession with seeing each and every new thing that's added to the app has a lot of benefits—one of which is spotting all of the best arrivals before they sell out. As someone who knows all too well how swiftly items disappear off Zara's shelves, I can tell you with certainty that the dresses I just discovered will not make it past next week.
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Kate Middleton went for a crisp and clean business casual look to visit Little Village hub in Brent, London’s largest baby bank network, on Wednesday. She met with staff, volunteers and a family receiving aid from the organization, which supports local families by ensuring that they have access to essential items for their young children.
Middleton wore a crisp off-white blazer with pristine pockets on the side. The blazer highlighted shoulder pads, which...
The butterfly has been a style obsession since the early aughts—and butterfly nails are no exception. From fashion statements like butterfly clips and Mariah Carey's iconic butterfly top to eyeliner and eye shadow, the butterfly has provided endless inspiration and some of the prettiest takes on ’90s nostalgia.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down. While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.
If we learned one thing from the celebrity beauty looks at the 2022 BET awards, it's that the chrome-manicure trend is here to stay. Previously seen on celebrities like Dua Lipa and Zendaya, the trend has continued to gain popularity over the last few months. Most recently, Hailey Bieber put her own spin on the style and dubbed her version of a chrome manicure "glazed-doughnut nails," and the look has been going viral on TikTok ever since.
Please say hello to a new soap bar from Billie that’s going to change your shaving game. Billie’s Body Buffer Pre-Shave Exfoliating Bar is a vegan $7 soap bar that, when used before you shave, helps prevent dry skin, bumps, strawberry legs, and ingrown hairs (aka the bane of my existence). Since summer, for me at least, means shaving way more frequently, this skin-protective Buffer Bar couldn’t have launched at a better time.
Despite your best skincare efforts, sometimes you’ll look into the mirror and find a dreaded zit staring back at you. Whether it’s a single blemish or a full-on breakout, pimples can be serious confidence-killers. Luckily, makeup can be a miracle-worker in these situations. When you have the right concealer on hand and you’ve nailed your technique, there’s no blemish you can’t handle.
Nail art is an easy way to take a normal manicure to the next level. Negative-space nail art is trending because it is easy to do but can still look extremely put together. We rounded up some negative-space manicures from Instagram ahead. Despite the fact that minimal, pared-back nails are...
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Acne Studios is expanding its footprint. To celebrate its new location in Paris on Wednesday, the brand held an in-store cocktail with a packed crowd that included Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro, Snoh Aalegra, Russell Westbrook, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods.
Woods accompanied her fiance Towns to the gathering in an off-white suit jacket and patched denim pants. Towns wore a casual yellow polo with denim jeans.
This was the first of many events on the...
Comments / 0