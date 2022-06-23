ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

The gates are open at Summerfest as fans roll in on day one

By Ubah Ali
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ho7Wc_0gJwyt6d00

The gates are open at Summerfest and fans are rolling in!

For the first time in a couple of years, Summerfest is actually happening during summer! For the next three weekends, thousands of fans will head to Henry Maier Festival Park to watch and listen to hundreds of acts from around the world.

TMJ4 News was there on opening day to catch reactions from festival-goers.

Whether it's the food or music that brings you out to Summerfest, people just can't get enough.

Some would call Kevin Kelsay a super-fan, not just because he's been the first person in line for two years in a row.

"I've been coming to these grounds to hear music since before it was Summerfest," Kelsay smiled. "My sister dragged me here in the late 60s."

You read that right, it's been decades and he said so much has changed.

"Railroad tracks filled with tar that stuck to you, and mud. It was pretty sparse when things started," he said.

Summerfest Day 1 Highlights

Now, there are 12 stages, which means more music, and that's what keeps him coming back for more.

"It's a phenomenal opportunity to hear so many types of music that you otherwise would not be exposed to," Kelsay said.

He's seen thousands of artists, but one stands out the most.

"I'd have to say Prince, the two performances I saw were unforgettable," Kelsay smiled.

Beyond the music, he said coming to the festival brings back so many great memories.

"Most of them are the people I was with when I was here," he said. "Those are the things that are the real highlights."

He hopes to come back next year with his niece and her child.

So, after decades of coming to the festival, we had to ask how many more years he hopes to be the first in line. Kelsay laughed and said "as long as I'm kicking."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival kicks off

CEDARBURG, Wis. — A sweet tradition is back in Cedarburg. The 37th annual Strawberry Festival kicked off on Saturday. Guests can enjoy a wide range of strawberry-flavored foods including grilled specialties, desserts, and wine. Organizers say they're bringing the event back with a new "vigor" after missing the last...
CEDARBURG, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Heritage Country Meats holds grand opening

Heritage Country Meats hosted a variety of family-friendly and community-based activities during its grand opening Saturday. Along with free food and giveaways provided by the company, event-goers were treated to free ice cream cones and sundaes served by the Fort Atkinson FFA Alumni organization and the Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery shared samples of its Gouda and Sark cheeses.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
midwestliving.com

Milwaukee Has Incredible Food Halls—Here Are Our Favorite Ones to Try

You already know Wisconsin's Brew City has a vibrant beer scene—but if you haven't visited lately, you'll quickly discover its forward-thinking food halls warrant raising a glass to, too. In these culinary wonderlands, many quick-service restaurants reside under one roof. Some are takeaway versions of their sit-down counterparts elsewhere in town while others sling farm-to-table delicacies from local purveyors. In this latest wave of food halls, many also dedicate space to specialty retail and community events. Here are seven Milwaukee food halls where creativity and collaboration meet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

America’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus coming to Kenosha Saturday, August 20

After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. “Changing the world one song...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
On Milwaukee

Black is beautiful: Melanie Ricks

Black Is Beautiful is a series of interviews with interesting, intelligent and immersed-in-their-passion local African American women. From the time she was a kid, Melanie Ricks knew she wanted to be the in-game host for the Milwaukee Bucks. She started working with the Bucks as a professional Bucks dancer, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
WISN

Brewers purchase County Stadium letters back from fan

MILWAUKEE — County Stadium hosted history on more than one occasion, was transformed into a football field and even acted as a movie set. For the past eight months, WISN 12 News photojournalist Steven Radmer owned a large piece — well, pieces — of that history. "I...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summerfest
MyStateline.com

Hidden Gem Events Space in Clinton, WI

We’re taking a look inside Hickory Wood Events, a beautiful new event space in Clinton, WI. You can find them on Facebook and Instagram @hickorywoodevents.
CLINTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Brat fry to support Casey Schwartz family

June 24, 2022 – Lomira, WI – St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, Lomira, WI is holding a brat and burger fry June 24 and 25 for the Casey Schwartz family. Schwartz is the husband and father who lost his wife, 1-year-old son and unborn child in a fatal car accident Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, in Washington County.
LOMIRA, WI
1520 The Ticket

Two Wisconsin Cities That Simply Reek, Bad.

North of the border there are two cities and need some Axe Body Spray, a breath mint, and maybe a tree hanging from EVERY mirror. Here is the stinky story of Wisconsin. Plug your nose, and hold your breath...here we go. Remember the Peanuts character, "Pigpen?" He was the stinky...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
WISN

Hometown Tragedy: Missing in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Amarah ‘Jerica’ Banks, was a Milwaukee native and mother of three children living in the Sunset Heights neighborhood of the city. Jerica was an honor student and graduate of the Milwaukee School of the Arts. She loved being a mother to her children Zaniya Ivery,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy