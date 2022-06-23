Weather roller coaster continues: Northeast Ohio’s weekend forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After a mild day on Thursday, temperatures across Northeast Ohio are expected to climb this weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for clear skies on Friday and Saturday...
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Expect another day with highs in the 70s on Tuesday, but things only get warmer from there. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for clear skies and light breezes tomorrow with highs topping out in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s. For Wednesday, expect more sun and highs in the low 80s.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the height of rush hour on a steamy afternoon on June 29, 2012, the skies darkened suddenly in Columbus, followed by violent, swirling gusts of wind and torrential downpours. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses lost power in the wake of a violent squall line that raced southeast from […]
CLEVELAND — Canadian soldiers have invaded the western shores of Lake Erie. No, Canada has not declared war. However, mayflies, known as “Canadian soldiers,” have been swarming in Ohio, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. The number of insects bugging residents has been so intense, they are showing up on radar screens.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Reader’s Digest, the venerable story-light humor magazine that has been around 100 years, has named Swensons as the home of the best burger in Ohio. Here’s what the magazine said about the Akron-based company’s Galley Boy:. “You’d be hard-pressed to find someone in...
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While real estate may seem to be constantly fluctuating in Ohio, how does the market compare against the other 49 states in the country?. It turns out, Ohio homes remain more affordable than in most other places. The median home value in Ohio as of April 2022 is $221,200, more than $175,000 less than the median home value of $396,700 in the country, according to real estate website Redfin, which represents a share of online real estate listings in the area.
One of the world's most interesting geological wonders, Ohio is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves covered in stalactite crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It matters very little where you launch a boat on Lake Erie right now. The walleye are biting with a vengeance from West Sister Island in the Western Basin to Fairport Harbor in the Eastern Basin. While trophy walleye are a bit more difficult to catch because of the hordes of smaller, hungry walleye that are eager to bite, limit catches are common.
CANFIELD, Ohio — A dog and her puppies are looking for a foster home after she was surrendered shortly before giving birth,an Ohio animal shelter said. The shelter said the dog was surrendered at the end of last week, shortly before she was set to give birth. The dog...
LORAIN, Ohio — Three summers ago, the Lorain Public Library system introduced its most unique branch yet: The Little Library on the Lake. It is a remolded 20-foot long, 8-foot wide, 9-foot tall refurbished cargo container. Instead of checking out books, families are able to rent fun beach activities...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some of Ohio’s largest employers are already pledging to pay for travel if employees choose to leave the state for an abortion, which many would now have to do for abortions because of Ohio’s “heartbeat” bill. Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its Monday, June 27, 2022, drawing for a jackpot estimated at $346 million. The numbers are 11-13-18-30-37 Powerball 16 Power Play 3x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 15-17-26-28-33-36 Kicker 454292. The Wednesday, June 29 jackpot is $30.4 million. The...
Nestled in the Susquehannock State Forest in Austin, Hammersley Wild Area has earned the title of the most isolated area in Pennsylvania. Spanning over 30,000 acres and filled with hiking trails, swimming holes, wildlife, and breathtaking views, this is one place you’ll definitely want to add to your bucket list.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another weekend has gone by with no major jackpot winners in the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries. That means the Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $346 million for the drawing on Monday, June 27, 2022. The numbers from the Saturday, June 25 drawing are 6-12-20-27-32 Powerball 4 Power Play 3x.
MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temps will be cooler today, with highs settling in the mid-70s and mostly sunny skies. It will remain clear overnight as temps drop to the mid-50s. Read more. MLB: Boston Red Sox...
Comments / 0