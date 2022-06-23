ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Federal law enforcement search the home of former DOJ official at center of Jan. 6 hearing

By Ryan J. Reilly
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Federal law enforcement was at the Virginia home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who is at the center of Thursday's Jan. 6 committee hearing. A U.S. Attorney's office spokesman confirmed that the activity took place on Wednesday, but the spokesman had no comment...

Lezley
3d ago

They needed to search his house. After the Top Republicans testified yesterday, I hope they ran there! Criminals!!!!

