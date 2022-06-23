ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Legislators: Put fentanyl test strips into Narcan Kits

By Reine Bethany
Herald Community Newspapers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlanked by community leaders and recovery advocates on the front steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Building, Nassau County Legislators Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D - Glen Cove), Arnold W. Drucker (D - Plainview) and Debra Mulé (D - Freeport) unveiled proposed legislation on Tuesday that would require the inclusion of...

