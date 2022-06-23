ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top QB prospect Arch Manning commits to Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class Arch Manning announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns Thursday.

“Committed to the University of Texas,” Manning wrote on Twitter . The soon-to-be high school senior isn’t active on social media, saving his first Twitter post for a commitment announcement to the Longhorns.

The Isidore Newman School (New Orleans) prospect is seen as a generational quarterback talent with the backing of a family full of quarterbacks.

Manning chose Texas over every college program in the country. He had whittled his list down to Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, and Alabama over the last few months.

This is a massive win for second-year Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian worked to build a relationship with the Manning family and his offensive strategy won over the Manning family.

Manning made numerous visits to Austin, including last weekend, during his recruiting process.

Manning is the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. He is the grandson of Archie Manning.

