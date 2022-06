SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — What was planned as a vigil without any speakers turned into a flash protest following Friday’s Supreme Court opinion. It’s clear many are taking the decision personally as some shared deeply personal stories outside the State Capitol. They raised their signs and voices in an emotional response to one of the most controversial Supreme Court decisions in decades. ”I was sobbing all day and I had to leave work and my manager said, ‘go give ’em hell,’” said Jessica Ward. For Ward and many who marched around downtown Sacramento, overturning Roe v. Wade is personal. “I was the victim of rape...

