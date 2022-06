If only Bruce Willis had control over his own life and career, he’d ask everyone around him to stop making deals for crap, low budget movies. Here’s the latest trailer for “Wrong Place,” which looks as dreadful and forgettable as all the others. Bruce has little to say and little to do except look stern and repeat a few lines mouthed to him through an earpiece. He’s second billed to “Twilight” actress Ashley Greene and some other people no one’s ever heard of.

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO