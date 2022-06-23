ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

6 top-rated Vrbo stays along the Gulf Coast

By Josie Howell
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
With summer finally here, many of us are planning our next trip to the Gulf of Mexico (if not already planned). When doing so, its good to keep in mind that Vrbo has many great and unique stays along these beautiful Alabama and Florida beaches. There are many things...

AL.com

Back to normal? More average temperatures expected this week

The Alabama oven has taken a break. Temperatures across Alabama for the next few days will hopefully be closer to what’s typical for this time of year, which ranges from the mid-80s to the low 90s. The National Weather Service doesn’t have any heat advisories in effect for Alabama...
MOBILE, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms remain possible through evening hours

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A comfy front is slowly shifting southward across Alabama. The comfy air connected with it has only managed to make it across extreme northwest Alabama. The air to the south remains very humid and we continue to track rain and storm development around and south of I-59. Development looks possible around this zone this evening too before fizzling out to a few showers overnight. The front looks to make it as far south as just south of I-59 by Tuesday morning. That will mean the air will feel comfy to the north of it and muggy to the south. The front surges back northward through Wednesday morning. Any storm that forms has the potential to produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. A strong wind or hail producer can’t be ruled out as well.
ALABAMA STATE
Marconews.com

Best BBQ in Florida: Here's 12 restaurants, food trucks from Palm Beach to Pensacola

Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
FLORIDA STATE
wbrc.com

First Alert Update: An increasing chance for rain and storms, with more seasonal heat levels for the start of the week; also monitoring two disturbances in the tropics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The heat index at Birmingham has once again topped 105º this afternoon, with heat index levels near 100º across parts of west and east Alabama. Dangerous heat levels will continue through the remainder of the day, but some relief is on the way. We’re tracking a front that will drop into our area tonight and bring an increasing chance for storms. We could see some isolated pop-up storms through early evening, but later tonight rain and storms will drop in from the northwest. The greatest impacts later tonight will be for areas northwest of Birmingham. However, the axis of wet weather will eventually shift further south and east tomorrow morning. As we start the day, there could be some wet weather on the radar, with most of the rain/storms becoming favorable in locations along and south of I-20 after lunchtime. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and intense lightning. The good news is this will keep high temperatures in the 80s tomorrow. Some drier air could even drop into far northern areas tomorrow night, bringing a less-humid feel for northern areas Tuesday morning.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama gas prices down 13 cents in the last 2 weeks

Good news as motorists head into the July 4 weekend - gas prices are falling across Alabama, and around the U.S. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Alabama today is $4.49, one cent less than on Sunday. That’s down from the highest average...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Miss Alabama 2022: Meet 40 women competing for this year’s crown

Lauren Bradford, Miss Alabama 2021, is nearing the end of her reign. She’ll crown a new winner on Saturday, July 2, at Samford University’s Wright Center in Birmingham. Forty women are hoping to become the new Miss Alabama, ranging from Miss Appalachian Valley to Miss Wallace State. Here’s a look at this year’s contestants.
ALABAMA STATE
L. Cane

How to Get into Florida's State Parks for Free

Florida is partially known for its natural bounty. From its beaches to its forests to its preserves and refuges, Florida has much to offer for nature lovers or people who just want a scenic place to hike, bird watch, snorkel, kayak, tube, or swim, to name just a few possible activities.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE
WPMI

Local agencies get $494,875 to weatherize homes for elderly, low-income residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Grants totaling $494,875 have been awarded by the state of Alabama to assist low-income and elderly Alabama residents with weatherizing their homes to lower energy costs. The grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

State awards thousands to AL seniors for weatherizing homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Gov. Kay Ivey has approved grants totaling $494,875 to help low-income and elderly Alabama residents weatherize their homes. And nearly $50,000 will be given to a Wiregrass program. The grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Alabama Baptist State Board weighs in on church security

Lockheed Martin broke ground on its Missile System Integration Lab at its Huntsville campus on Monday. The Scottsboro Police Department is seeking information from the public after bathrooms were vandalized at the Jackson County Park playgrounds. ISR teaches infants life-saving skills. Updated: 9 hours ago. According to the CDC, more...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
alabamawx.com

Storms Over Northwest Alabama

Thunderstorms have pushed into Northwest Alabama late this afternoon. One strong storm is near Town Creek in Lawrence County. Others are in Marion County, near Hackleburg. Those peach polygons drawn on the radar image are significant weather advisories. Everything is moving to the southeast. Lots of lightning, heavy rain, and...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
