6 top-rated Vrbo stays along the Gulf Coast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The heat index at Birmingham has once again topped 105º this afternoon, with heat index levels near 100º across parts of west and east Alabama. Dangerous heat levels will continue through the remainder of the day, but some relief is on the way. We’re tracking a front that will drop into our area tonight and bring an increasing chance for storms. We could see some isolated pop-up storms through early evening, but later tonight rain and storms will drop in from the northwest. The greatest impacts later tonight will be for areas northwest of Birmingham. However, the axis of wet weather will eventually shift further south and east tomorrow morning. As we start the day, there could be some wet weather on the radar, with most of the rain/storms becoming favorable in locations along and south of I-20 after lunchtime. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and intense lightning. The good news is this will keep high temperatures in the 80s tomorrow. Some drier air could even drop into far northern areas tomorrow night, bringing a less-humid feel for northern areas Tuesday morning.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO