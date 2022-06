WCPO (ABC Cincinnati) reported recently that a man was forced to use his gun to stop an attacker who invaded his girlfriend's home. West Chester police said 20-year-old Andrew Tyson entered a home on Timberrail Court around 3:30 a.m. Saturday without the homeowner's permission. According to the man and woman who called 911 from inside the house, the woman was Tyson's ex-girlfriend. They said they didn't know how Tyson got into the house, telling dispatchers the ex-girlfriend was dragged out of the home by her hair and arms.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO