Hinds County, MS

Free family law clinic to be held in Hinds County

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A free family law clinic will be held at the Hinds County Chancery Court on Friday, July 29.

Organizers said the purpose of the clinic is to help grandparents and other family members obtain guardianship to enroll children in school. The clinic also will offer help with family law matters including uncontested irreconcilable differences divorce, custody, visitation, birth certificate corrections, name change and emancipation.

Guardianship applicants must bring a birth certificate, driver’s license, child support court orders and notices or letters from agencies like the Department of Human Services.

Participants must be residents of Hinds County and must be screened for eligibility based on income. Registration and appointments are required and can be done here or by calling the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project at (601)-882-5001.

