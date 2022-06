RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of stuff from Walmart. The pair pictured above filled their carts with three ice cream makers, a pressure washer and two other items, then walked out of the store near Quakertown on the afternoon of May 3, said Richland Township police.

QUAKERTOWN, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO