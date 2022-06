Police arrested an Aurora man who allegedly attempted to carjack someone at the Walmart in Waukegan shortly after he tried to carjack a woman near Lake Forest Hospital. The Lake Forest Police Department responded on June 15 to a reported attempted carjacking in the 1200 block of North Westmoreland Road in Lake Forest. The victim […] The post Man arrested after attempting to carjack drivers in Lake Forest and Waukegan, police say appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

LAKE FOREST, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO