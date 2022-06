For fans of vintage British bikes, the UK’s National Motorcycle Museum is most likely on a number of to-do and/or bucket list places to visit. Whether you live in the Kingdom, or you’re planning a visit sometime soon, it’s a place full of unique and historic machines to make your heart sing. Like other museums, it has a Friends of the Museum programme for supporters—but unlike anyone else, the NMM has one extremely special available perk for members.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO