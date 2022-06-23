ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Tarleton volleyball releases 2022 schedule, kicks off season with back-to-back home tournaments

Cover picture for the articleSTEPHENVILLE – Tarleton volleyball is gearing up for its return to the court with the release of its complete 2022 schedule. The Texans will face 28 teams across a 29-match regular season schedule. Tarleton is set to compete inside the friendly confines of Wisdom Gym 14 times, beginning with consecutive home...

Fires break out in McKinney and Palo Pinto County

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Fires broke out across North Texas today, burning down homes under construction in McKinney and over 8,000 acres of land in Palo Pinto County. The National Weather Service said earlier this afternoon that the a fire burning in Palo Pinto County west of Mineral Wells – called the Dempsey fire – had grown to 8,000 acres and was just 12% contained.
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
RV Overturns Blocking Several Lanes on Lake Worth Bridge

A scary afternoon for the driver of a recreational vehicle that overturned on the bridge over Lake Worth Sunday. The RV nearly went off the bridge on northbound West Loop 820 near Heron Drive. A jet ski being pulled by the RV did fall into the water after the RV...
LAKE WORTH, TX
Parker County couple arrested in meth trafficking operation

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Parker County Sheriff's Special Crimes Unit has made two arrests in a months-long investigation of a methamphetamine trafficking operation.  Just under one pound of methamphetamine was seized as well as a loaded .9mm pistol, a 2010 truck and over $9,000 in cash, according to The Parker County Sheriff's Office.Trent Whitten, 31 and Josie Hadden, 21, were identified as being involved with the illegal narcotics distribution operation.  Whitten was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Whitten was also arrested on two outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held without bond on a parole violation warrant.  Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said that an anonymous tip led to the investigation. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX

