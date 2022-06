Real estate investment firm Fundrise says it aims to break down barriers to the real estate investment market by allowing people to invest in real estate across the United States, without having to buy property and with as little as just $10. The company says its platform has 1.2 million users, with more than $2.4 billion under management. Ben Miller, co-founder and CEO of Fundrise, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

REAL ESTATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO