ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Bobby Berk wears Greenwood shirt in “Queer Eye” promotions

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ad2bO_0gJwtFqc00
Bobby Berk sporting Greenwood Ave. shirt in latest promotion

TULSA, Okla. — Yet, another big name from Hollywood has been spotted sporting Tulsa gear.

Bobby Berk , the interior design expert on the Netflix show, “Queer Eye”, was seen sporting a Greenwood Ave. shirt in the promotional pictures for the series seventh season.

“Queer Eye” is a reboot of Bravo’s reality show where five men spend a week improving someone’s life. The “Fab Five” consists of Antoni Porowski, food expert; Tan France, fashion expert; Karamo Brown, culture expert; Bobby Berk, design expert; and Jonathan Van Ness, grooming expert.

Greenwood Ave. designed the shirt Berk is seen wearing. Trey Thaxton is behind the designs. He says all his designs are a “celebration of those who started Black Wall Street.”

Greenwood Ave. takes the names of original shop owners in Greenwood and reimagine them to help tell their stories.

“Every design is based off of something from that era,” Thaxton said in a video on the Greenwood Ave. website. “There were over 600 shops down there, restaurants, banks, that people don’t know about.”

Ten percent of every Greenwood Ave. shirt goes back to the community.

“This is Tulsa’s history. This is American history. This is black history.” Thaxton says.

Berk was also spotted at downtown Tulsa’s Magic City books, flipping through the pages of co-star Antoni Porowski’s newest cookbook this month.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

PRIDE in the Park wraps up Tulsa PRIDE weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Several hundred people gathered in the The Guthrie Green for Pride in the Park on Sunday. It’s the last event of Tulsa PRIDE and comes the day after the parade and festival. Organizers say PRIDE in the Park is a more laid back event where...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
KRMG

AAA Route 66 Road Fest wraps up

TULSA, Okla. — Route 66 Fest wrapped up this evening – but the events organizers are already planning next year’s festival. Even though this is the first year - organizers said they’ve had thousands of visitors and it’s been very successful. They also have promised bigger and better things in the years ahead of the Centennial in 2026.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

‘Saint Francis Strong’ shirt sale ends

TULSA, Okla. — The sale of the ‘Saint Francis Strong’ shirt ends on Sunday, June 26, according to Tulsa Crime Stoppers. The shirt is part of a fundraiser between Mythic Press and Tulsa Crime Stoppers. “Crime Stoppers wanted to do its part to support the victims’ families...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa offering free adoptions

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is offering free adoptions between June 27 and July 2, according to a Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook post. Every dog available for adoption is spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Adopters will also receive a certificate offering a free examination and up...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Berk
Person
Tan France
Person
Jonathan Van Ness
Person
Karamo Brown
Person
Antoni Porowski
kolomkobir.com

Perryman Ranch gave rise to Tulsa | Tulsa World Magazine

Sprawling across more than 250,000 acres of Indian Territory, the Perryman Ranch opened its own post office in 1879, and a mail carrier began making weekly trips on horseback from Muskogee. The first batch of letters was delivered to a makeshift lean-to on the ranch, according to some historical sources,...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Riders for Ryder: Bikers turn out for ill boy

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Hundreds of bikers turned out to support and raise money for a 2 year old boy from Pryor who’s recovering from a rare parasitic infection. Ryder Barnes became ill on Thanksgiving of 2021, within days he lost his vision, muscle movement and the ability to eat or drink on his own.
PRYOR, OK
Distractify

Yes, A&E’s ‘The First 48’ Is Always in Tulsa, and That’s Why the Show’s Lasted This Long

A&E's The First 48 is one of the earliest and most well-known true crime series, having aired for 22 seasons over almost two decades. Having premiered on June 3, 2004, the show recently celebrated its 18th anniversary. Nowadays, it's closely associated with Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the Tulsa Police Department homicide unit has become the unquestioned center of the program.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Queer Eye#The Greenwood Ave#American
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa business expands for fifth time since start of pandemic

TULSA, Okla. — A North Tulsa man who started a personal training business at the beginning of the pandemic is getting ready to move locations and expand for the fifth time. Joseph Dufresne took a leap of faith right before the pandemic. He quit his day job and pursued his personal training certification. He launched his business, MYSIDE FITNESS, via zoom and trained clients with items they could find around the house.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

RoeFest taking place in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — RoeFest will take place on July 9 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dream Keepers Park. Here's a list of what can be expected at the festival:. Local artists selling their work to raise money for Roe Fund. Full line up of live music...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Cold Blooded Reptile Expo June 2022

TULSA, Okla. — This weekend the Double Tree hosted a reptile expo. There was thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies and more available to the public. But buying reptiles or supplies isn’t the only reason people go to these shows. One vendor, Jacob Olszanski, said some people...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway slated for Sunday

One lucky person will win the St. Jude Dream Home Sunday!. FOX23 will present the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on Sunday, beginning at 6 a.m. on FOX23 News This Morning. Several winners will be drawn for prizes including a customized Jeep Wrangler Sport, $5 thousand gift cards and tickets to see Kenny Chesney in concert in Boston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bartlesvilleradio.com

Petition to Bring AMC to Bartlesville

Local resident, Paul Higgs, is beginning to collect signatures on a petition to bring an AMC movie complex to Bartlesville. Higgs, age 19, says he wants to help Bartlesville grow and bringing national corporations such as AMC to our area would benefit citizens and our city simultaneously. Higgs estimates he...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jumping worms reported in Kay County

STILLWATER — Gardeners might be uncovering the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump. Asian jumping worms are somewhat new to the United States, said Scott Loss, associate professor with Oklahoma State...
KAY COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ascension St. John Sapulpa opens wound care clinic

SAPULPA, Okla. — Ascension St. John Sapulpa has opened a new wound care clinic. Ascension St. John Sapulpa’s Wound Care Clinic provides several types of treatments including compression therapy, epidermal autografting, as well as infection management and prevention, the clinic announced. The clinic said the care treatment is provided in both inpatient and outpatient settings.
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy