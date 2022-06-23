ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to add swear words to iPhone

By Joe Rice-Jones
knowtechie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutocorrect on smart devices is great for hard-to-spell words or quick typing when you’re not really paying attention to where you’re tapping. But swear words are another story. That’s why you need to know how to add swear words to iPhone. Spelling out swear words, especially...

knowtechie.com

Comments / 1

Related
TechRadar

iPads are about to lose a pretty useful feature with iOS 16

Following the launch of iOS 16 later this fall, you will no longer be able to use an iPad as a smart home hub to control HomeKit devices. The news comes by way of iOS developer and MacRumors writer Steve Moser who dug through the code of iOS 16 Beta 2. He posted his findings on a long Twitter thread (opens in new tab) that goes through some of the other changes coming to Apple devices.
HEALTH
The Independent

iOS 16: Apple’s new iPhone update will fix one of the Internet’s most annoying things

Apple is going to introduce a new feature to bypass CAPTCHAs, so iPhone users will not have to tap on images or decipher strangely-drawn words to prove that they are human.The company’s upcoming update, iOS 16, has a new feature under the Settings app called ‘Automatic Verification’. When this is turned on, iCloud will automatically and privately verify the device and Apple ID while using other apps.Apple says that it is replacing CAPTCHAs with “Private Access Tokens”. Using these, servers can request tokens that are cryptographically signed, proving that a user has passed an authentication check.As well as in iOS,...
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Your iPhone may be hacked, this is how to know for sure and fix it

Malware is essentially a file or code that can infect your phone, control it or steal your private data off it. The phone can get infected through malicious apps, emails or non-secure wifi networks. Either it could be because the user has opened a link or downloaded something that brought the horror to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swear Words#Smart Devices#Dictionary#Smart Phone#Ios
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

The Ingenious Amazon Shelf That Makes the Most of Unused Corner Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When living in a small apartment, you’re pretty much required to get scrappy with how you organize home goods and accessories. Sometimes, that can feel like trying to create storage space out of thin air. Fortunately, there are plenty of viable product options when it comes to, for example, expanding your cabinet space, decluttering your closet or organizing your bathroom. With bedrooms and communal areas, shelving is a must not only for storing various knick-knacks, but also for displaying works of art and dressing up your interior style. Even knowing all of this, I can guess that there’s still one facet of most homes that remains vastly underutilized: corners!
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Apple boss drops heaviest hint yet about future device

Apple is famous for keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to upcoming products, so comments made by CEO Tim Cook this week have surprised many observers. Speaking in an interview with China Daily USA, Cook gave the clearest hint yet that Apple is working on a high-tech headset.
BUSINESS
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Free Up Storage Instantly

What’s one thing your iPhone could use a lot more of? If you answered “storage,” you’re not alone. It’s all too common to get that dreaded Out Of Storage pop-up when you try to take more photos and videos. But there are solutions that can make an immediate and lasting impact. Tech and Apple Expert Michael Aphelion, who is the marketing manager at The Spreadsheet Page, tells us three ways to free up storage instantly.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
iPad
SlashGear

The Reason Your Android Phone Is Charging Slowly And How You Can Fix It

Most Android phones come with fast-charging batteries, and every year the industry continues to push the boundaries of fast charging tech on smartphones. With the charging standards peaking well over 100 watts, a 100% top-up takes as little as 20 minutes (via Oppo). But even with a quick-charging Android device, you might have noticed a dip in charging performance. Maybe your smartphone has started taking a little longer to charge fully every time to the point the issue needs to be addressed.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 15 release date, price, features, and news

The iPhone 15 might still be far out in the future, but with Apple preparing for big changes, we are already seeing substantial leaks and rumors about the 15 series. So what will be new in the iPhone 15 and when is it coming? Well, the timing is the same as always! The iPhone 15 family is due in the fall of 2023, and we expect to see four models, very similar in look and feel to the previous generation, but with some important changes on the inside.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Security tip: How to make sure no one can get into your phone remotely

Once our phones and PCs became connected, our digital lives became much more productive and accessible. They also became more dangerous since cybercriminals could now do double damage to your devices. Luckily, this guide will teach you how to stop hackers from accessing your phone. Remote access is a wildly...
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Google warns of 'hermit spyware' infecting Android and iOS devices

As part of Google's efforts to track the activities of commercial spyware vendors, the company's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) released a report Thursday on spyware campaigns targeting Android and iOS users. Google TAG researchers Benoit Sevens and Clement Lecigne go into detail about the use of entrepreneurial grade spyware dubbed...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Why We Dream and What It Means, According to Sleep Experts

We all know why we sleep: to regulate our metabolism, brain function and give our bodies the chance to rest. It's harder to explain why we dream and how to interpret what exactly those dreams mean, especially when you dream of something outlandish like riding a giant goldfish through a marshmallow world (true story).
SCIENCE
notebookcheck.net

Leaked Apple iPhone 14 battery capacities raise some eyebrows but iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life should still be stellar

A known leaker has got hold of what are supposedly the battery capacities for each of the Apple iPhone 14 models. According to a tweet by ShrimpApplePro (with information sourced from the Chinese search engine giant Baidu), the iPhone 14 will receive a 3,279-mAh battery while the iPhone 14 Max gets a 4,325-mAh cell. A 3,200-mAh unit is apparently headed to the iPhone 14 Pro while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has to settle for a battery with a 4,323-mAh capacity. Not only is that latter figure slightly lower than the iPhone 14 Max’s battery, it is also lower than the 4,352-mAh battery found in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Prime Day 2022: Don't Miss 9 Amazon Prime Perks Hiding in Plain Sight

Amazon Prime Day is just weeks ahead, starting July 12 this year, but deals are already heating up. If you're a Prime member, you likely already take advantage of its free two-day shipping, as well as Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music. But Amazon Prime includes tons of other perks and bonuses that you might not know about.
SHOPPING
CNET

How to Get Free Wi-Fi Anywhere If You Can't Connect at Home

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Working from home and virtual learning has become the norm since the outbreak of the pandemic. And this isn't likely to change anytime soon, considering many employees want to continue remote work at some level even as offices reopen and health metrics improve. Apart from work and school, people all over the US are cutting the cord on cable and satellite packages and opting for streaming services to save money.
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar

Claim $20 Prime Day credit by uploading one photo

With Prime Day deals just around the corner, Amazon is offering another shortcut to getting your wallet topped up before the main event. You can claim $20 in credit (opens in new tab) to use on purchases over $40 during the official sale simply by uploading your first image to the Amazon Photos app. However, this offer is strictly reserved for Prime members, and this must be your first upload to the service.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy