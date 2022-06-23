Trash talks in Cortland continue

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Cortland, NY?. Cortland is a city incorporated in 1900, it is the county seat of Cortland County, New York, United States of America. Revered as the “Crown City,” Cortland lies in New York’s Southern Tier area with a...
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Four weeks after the first budget vote failed, over 500 people turned out to approve the Newfield Central School District’s budget Tuesday for the next school year. Superintendent Eric Hartz tells WHCU what went right. Hartz also credits his school board. The superintendent says...
Yellow Barn Solar, one of the renewable energy projects recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, will be sited on just under one thousand acres of land spanning the towns of Lansing and Groton. Once operating, the 160-megawatt solar project, developed by CS Energy, will supply electricity to 32,000 homes. The...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Casino money is pouring in. For the first quarter of this year, Tompkins County collected more than $533,000 in gaming revenue. County Finance Director Rick Snyder says it’s a large pot. It’s a near 28 percent increase in revenue compared to the first quarter...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Budget discussions continue in the Tompkins County Legislature. Chairwoman Shawna Black says the looming end of American Airlines in Ithaca means a more complex airport budget. American Airlines blames a regional pilot shortage for pulling out of Ithaca and two other locations this fall. FULL...
ITHACA, N.Y.—A Christmas tree has remained on display in the Ithaca Town Hall since this past winter. Although it has been several months since winter holiday festivities concluded, the tree continues to adorn the building and bring festive cheer to its onlookers. “We have always put up a Winter...
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca’s City Administration Committee forwarded its most significant action on the local Starbucks situation yet on Wednesday, a resolution of condemnation that will now be considered by Common Council with the potential for more action in its wake. The Tompkins County Legislature had previously...
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca is pushing forward with an internal investigation into concerns of third-party financial influence into the Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process while continuing to further the reforms that have been explored and recommended to Common Council by the RPS Working Group. Ithaca’s City Administration Committee...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In 1972, Barbara Trimmer lived on James Street in Elmira. Overnight, her home was inundated with water. 50 years later, Trimmer reflected on how she rebuilt and recovered. “The city of Elmira really has never come back,” said Trimmer. On June 23, 1972, Elmira,...
Cicero, N.Y. -- A label company founded in North Syracuse in 1967 merged this week with two Albany-area companies that it has competed with for years. Syracuse Label & Surround Printing merged with Macaran Printed Products and its sister company, packaging equipment maker W.N. Van Alstine & Sons Inc., which are based in Cohoes, north of Albany. W. N. Van Alstine also has an office in East Syracuse.
Congressman Lee Zeldin, one of 4 candidates for the republican nomination for New York Governor will make another stop in Cortland tomorrow. Zeldin, who polls show is the frontrunner to be the GOP’s nominee will be at the OCM BOCES Extension Center on Port Watson Street at 3pm. The...
Skaneateles, N.Y. -- A Wayne County contractor was arrested after failing to return to complete home repairs paid for by a Skaneateles homeowner. Tylor J. Felix, 26, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, State Police announced in a news release Friday. A Skaneateles homeowner paid Felix $3,000 for roof and...
The public will now have a chance to chime in on what can be done on land to improve the water quality of Skaneateles Lake. The Skaneateles Lake Watershed spans almost 60 square miles and includes three counties, seven towns, and one village. Aaron McKeon, an environment program manager with...
Listed below are the meals service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Well being Division from June 6 to 11:. Vital violations: Roughly one quart of pancake batter discovered sitting on prep desk on the cook dinner line temped at 55 levels. In line with administration it was made one half hour earlier than and never saved correctly beneath refrigeration (correctied – positioned into cooler). Roughly one half pound of sliced ham in flip-top cooler temped at 49 to 51 levels. In line with administration the ham has in all probability been within the cooler because the earlier evening (correction – product voluntarily discarded). Different meals within the cooler had been temped at 44 to 46 levels. Cooler operation unreliable.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A bouncer at a downtown Syracuse nightclub was stabbed after denying a man entry Friday night, police said. Around 11:40 p.m., police received reports of a stabbing at Orbis Lounge, 134 East Genesee St., near Hanover Square, according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 24-year-old...
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person called 911 late Friday night to report a bouncer had just been stabbed outside of a downtown Syracuse nightclub. The stabbing was reported at about 11:41 p.m. just outside the Orbis Lounge at 134 East Genesee St. in Hanover Square, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
An electrical problem sparked a house fire on East Bayard Street in Seneca Falls Thursday morning. Smoke was seen pouring outside of the home as firefighters first arrived on the scene shortly after six. Once inside the home, firefighters located the fire in the floor between the first and second story and extinguished it. No injuries were reported.
At the June 14 regular meeting of the Candor Town Board; Board member Jim Brixey’s resignation was accepted by the board, effective June 30, 2022. Brixey said, “I appreciate the privilege of serving on this board; it’s been a learning experience.” Supervisor Bill Strosahl thanked him for his service on the board.
The following release was issued by Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey regarding a threat received Thursday by the Watkins Glen School District:. “On June 23, 2022 at about 12:52 PM a staff member from the Watkins Glen School District contacted a School Resource Officer from the Watkins Glen Police Department and advised this Officer that the school just received a violent threat via phone. Officers immediately responded to the school and advised the Schuyler County Communication Center of such threat and requested any and all available units in Schuyler County to respond and assist.
Comments / 0