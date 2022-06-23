ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

WV Attorney General praises decision on NY conceal carry permits

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A500e_0gJwrgYX00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday released its decision regarding a New York State law that required concealed carry permit applicants to demonstrate “proper cause” for why they must carry a firearm concealed in public.

The case was escalated to the Supreme Court because two New York residents applied for unrestricted licenses to carry handguns for self-defense, but were only granted restricted licenses to carry handguns for specific purposes, including hunting and target shooting.

Tax deduction for gun training and safety proposed amid gun control push

With the backing of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association (NYSRPA), the residents argued that was an unconstitutional violation of their Second and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Second Amendment , Constitution of the United States

All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

Section 1, Fourteenth Amendment , Constitution of the United States

The 6-3 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn., Inc. v. Bruen ruled with the NYSRPA that the requirement violates those amendments. It was written by Justice Clarence Thomas.

“All that we decide in this case is that the Second Amendment protects the right of law-abiding people to carry a gun outside the home for self-defense and that the Sullivan Law, which makes that virtually impossible for most New Yorkers, is unconstitutional,” Justice Thomas wrote.

Thursday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey released a statement on the decision.

Because of this U.S. Supreme Court ruling, New York will no longer be permitted to impose substantial and unconstitutional burdens on the right to bear arms,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We need to keep our Second Amendment gun rights intact, not only to protect New York citizens but all legitimate gun owners as well.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

West Virginia also joined the 26-state amicus brief in support of the petitioners.

You can read the full decision below:

New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn., Inc. v. Bruen Download

This was one of the heavily-anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decisions from this session. Another includes the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. A leaked decision from last month suggested the court is poised to make a decision that would effectively overturn Roe v. Wade, which had the effect of barring states from banning abortion.

Anti-scaling fences were installed around the Supreme Court building after the decision leaked, and security was heightened again this week ahead of the decision.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested near the Maryland home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh . Police say he was armed with a gun and a knife and carrying zip ties. He was charged with one count of attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court justice .

That decision was not released on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

The Enforcer
3d ago

It was the right decision for law biding citizens...criminals already were carrying in that city...sometimes I believe they are trying to set us up to take our guns at a later time...

Reply
2
Related
theriver953.com

Local representatives torn over SCOTUS decision

State representatives differ in their responses to the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe V. Wade. Governor Glenn Youngkin released a statement reminding residents of his pro-life stance. He announced that he will pursue a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. He claims to support abortion...
U.S. POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

WV Congressional representatives on SCOTUS decision

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Congressional representatives Friday sent reactions to the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Congresswoman Carol Miller (R, WV-3) sent the following statement: As a mother and grandmother, I know the joys a child brings to a family. All life, no matter the age, should be cherished. I am […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Melissa Decker to lead West Virginia's new D.C. Office

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Melissa Decker will lead West Virginia’s new office located in the Hall of States in Washington, D.C. Decker will work to identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal grant funding. She will also serve as Gov. Justice’s liaison with West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation and will serve as the primary point of contact between federal officials and the State of West Virginia. “I am extremely excited to have Melissa join our team,” Gov. Justice said. “When you talk to her, you can tell right away that she...
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Legislature on Roe v. Wade: What happens next

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s legislative leaders, Senate President Craig Blair and Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, have released a statement that gives further details on the future of legal abortions in the state after the Supreme Court’s decision Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade. Several states have already signed bills effective banning […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Concealed Carry#Second Amendment#Attorney General#Politics State#Ny#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Militia#Fou
Hinton News

Capito, Manchin Announce $7.5 Million in HHS Grants for West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Hinton News) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $7,533,377 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to bolster local health centers, provide maternal health services, increase access to HIV/AIDS treatment, support research projects, strengthen prevention programs, and enhance primary care training in West Virginia. “I am always encouraged to see important health initiatives in West Virginia receive support needed to strengthen programs our communities rely on,” Senator Capito said. “Whether it’s supporting research initiatives, strengthening prevention programs, or equipping our local health centers,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNS

Vigils across WV announced after SCOTUS decision

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A coalition of West Virginia activist groups has set up vigils across the state, including in Morgantown, after the United States Supreme Court Friday announced a decision with the effect of overturning Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision means states can now make laws restricting abortion. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey provides update on legal actions

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has a number of pending legal challenges and actions, some of which could set precedents for decades to come. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sat for an interview last Friday to discuss what the office and staff are working on. One...
LAW
Metro News

New Democrat vice-chair commits to hard work to win voters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – New West Virginia Democratic Party Vice-Chair Del. Danielle Walker, believes the key to reaching voters is persistence and hard work. Walker, a member of the House of Delegate from Monongalia County, was elected to the party position earlier this month. Fellow delegate, Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, is the new party chairman.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

West Virginia’s only abortion clinic stops performing abortions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- The only abortion clinic in West Virginia is no longer performing abortions as of Friday. Katie Quinonez, executive director of Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling issued Friday that allows states to ban abortion is making an immediate, hard-felt impact.
CHARLESTON, WV
Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Justice appoints West Virginia workforce resiliency officer, seeks judge applications

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appointed a state Workforce Resiliency Officer to coordinate workforce development and is seeking applications for judges in the second and the ninth circuit family courts. Justice appointed Lorrie Smith to head the State Workforce Resiliency Office, which the governor established...
EDUCATION
Lootpress

West Virginia aviator honored at memorial service

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia aviator who trained more than 40,000 pilots has been honored at a memorial service at a county courthouse, officials said. The Kanawha County Commission said the flag at the courthouse in Charleston was lowered to half–staff Saturday in honor of Benny Mallory, who was described by officials as a local aviation pioneer.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

CDC recommends more north central WV counties mask

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The CDC updated its mask recommendations this week to include more north central West Virginia counties. Last week, the CDC recommended residents of 13 West Virginia counties wear masks. This week, it’s recommending residents of 16 counties do so: Braxton County Calhoun County Gilmer County Harrison County Jackson County Lewis County […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Your Radio Place

Special August 2 Primary set in Ohio

The special August primary is a result of the controversial Ohio redistricting map issue, after the Federal Court instructed the Ohio Secretary of State’s office to use the third set of General Assembly maps passed by the Ohio Redistricting Commission in February. The directive came down from a panel...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Issues Reprieve of Execution

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following reprieve of execution: Quisi Bryan, who was scheduled to be executed on October 26, 2022.  The new date of execution has been moved to January 7, 2026. Governor DeWine is issuing this reprieve due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to […]
OHIO STATE
WBOY 12 News

Lawsuit aims to repeal WV Hope Scholarship program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A controversial West Virginia school funding plan is now being challenged in court. It’s known as the Hope Scholarship program. This lawsuit is interesting because some of the combatants are ostensibly on the same team. Last year the legislature passed, and the governor signed the “Hope Scholarship” program. It would allow […]
EDUCATION
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy