ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new thrift store has a meaningful message behind each purchase customers make. “Threads of Hope” is located at 102 Piedmont Rd. The owners, Donna Taylor and Mackenzie King, are long-time friends who’ve always dreamed of opening their own store. Both have a passion for animals, so they put their heads together to create “Threads of Hope.”

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO