ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Elected officials and candidates in New York are reacting after today’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is satisfied with the ruling, saying she will always stand for the unborn. She calls on Democrats to “respect the law” and condemn acts of intimidation.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO