Oklahoma nonprofit works at intersection of homelessness, mental health

OKLAHOMA CITY — An organization in Oklahoma hopes to improve lives with their expungement expo. On Saturday, dozens of cars lined up outside the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City for their expungement expo. Their goal is to help Oklahomans get back on their feet by removing certain arrests from their records so they can get better-paying jobs or housing.
OKLAHOMA CITY — People in Oklahoma reacted to the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In Oklahoma City, hundreds of pro-abortion rights supporters turned out for an ‘Engage the Rage’ event at the state Capitol. There was also a demonstration near Bricktown. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered as...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans celebrated Pride Fest at Scissortail Park. June is Pride Month and what better way to celebrate than with a parade? At Scissortail Park, people have been enjoying festivities all weekend long. Events started on Friday and will continue through the weekend. There are tons of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt held a news conference Thursday morning focused on a new health care model for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. The news conference comes after lawmakers passed State Bills 1337 and 1396. SB 1337 transforms the state’s Medicaid program and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s health care model.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt and state health officials gathered today, to celebrate the Oklahoma Health Care authority’s new health care model. The first part of the new model, Senate bill 1337, will affect the Medicaid program by prioritizing access and quality health outcomes for SoonerCare members,. Officials...
KFOR obtained a lengthy affidavit filed by Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, detailing over more than a decade of Epic Youth Services-related activities that led to the recent arrests of its two founders and CFO.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma leaders and local organizations reacted to the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Many Oklahomans have differing emotions on the decision to ban abortion in Oklahoma from elation to despair. Abortion is banned in Oklahoma after the trigger laws were set in motion....
Three Republican challengers seek to gain the party’s nomination for Oklahoma governor over current Gov. Kevin Stitt, while two Democratic candidates compete for their nomination and one Libertarian and one Independent are running uncontested. Kevin Stitt (R) Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt, former CEO of Gateway Mortgage Group, grew up...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigators say Epic Charter Schools lined its co-founders’ and CFO’s pockets with taxpayer money meant for education. But one parent of a son who is enrolled with Epic thanks the charter school for its work with her son. She...
Jesse Hall says he and his sisters hoped to eventually to scatter their dad’s ashes in one of his favorite places, but were later appalled to learn that due to an error, their father’s remains had been scattered on an island in the Caribbean instead.
OKLAHOMA CITY — With Oklahoma’s “trigger law” in place, women will have to travel out of state to get an abortion. Kansas is the closest state still providing abortion care, but finding an appointment can be challenging. Reproductive health providers say there aren’t enough of them to meet everyone’s needs.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and the man tasked with enforcing the state’s abortion bans spoke out Friday on the news that Roe v. Wade had been overturned. Within hours of the ruling, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor sent a letter to several state leaders. The letter certifies a “trigger law” that reinstates an abortion ban from 1910.
Over the past couple of months, we've been hearing about out-of-state corporations and other groups buying up houses across the Sooner State. Not just a few either, we're talking about a significant number of properties being purchased all over Oklahoma. It's like they're buying up everything they can, but why?
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Oklahoma law officers arrest three top officials in the state’s Epic Charter Schools program on multiple felony charges. On Thursday the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of Epic Charter School founders Ben Harris and David Chaney and former Chief Financial Officer Josh Brook. They face a slew of charges including embezzlement of state funds, racketeering and conspiracy to commit a felony. The OSBI says their investigation began nearly a decade ago. Investigators claim the men were involved in a scheme that cost Oklahoma taxpayers more than 22-million dollars.
