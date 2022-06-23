ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma nonprofit works at intersection of homelessness, mental health

 3 days ago

KOCO

Oklahoma organization hopes to improve lives with expungement expo

OKLAHOMA CITY — An organization in Oklahoma hopes to improve lives with their expungement expo. On Saturday, dozens of cars lined up outside the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City for their expungement expo. Their goal is to help Oklahomans get back on their feet by removing certain arrests from their records so they can get better-paying jobs or housing.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

People in Oklahoma react to decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

OKLAHOMA CITY — People in Oklahoma reacted to the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In Oklahoma City, hundreds of pro-abortion rights supporters turned out for an ‘Engage the Rage’ event at the state Capitol. There was also a demonstration near Bricktown. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered as...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans celebrate Pride Fest at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans celebrated Pride Fest at Scissortail Park. June is Pride Month and what better way to celebrate than with a parade? At Scissortail Park, people have been enjoying festivities all weekend long. Events started on Friday and will continue through the weekend. There are tons of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Governor Stitt celebrates new Medicaid Healthcare Model

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt and state health officials gathered today, to celebrate the Oklahoma Health Care authority’s new health care model. The first part of the new model, Senate bill 1337, will affect the Medicaid program by prioritizing access and quality health outcomes for SoonerCare members,. Officials...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma leaders, organizations react to Roe v. Wade decision

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma leaders and local organizations reacted to the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Many Oklahomans have differing emotions on the decision to ban abortion in Oklahoma from elation to despair. Abortion is banned in Oklahoma after the trigger laws were set in motion....
OKLAHOMA STATE
News to Know: Oklahoma charter school founders face embezzlement charges, and MODOT & KDOT weigh in on a proposed gas holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Oklahoma law officers arrest three top officials in the state’s Epic Charter Schools program on multiple felony charges. On Thursday the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of Epic Charter School founders Ben Harris and David Chaney and former Chief Financial Officer Josh Brook. They face a slew of charges including embezzlement of state funds, racketeering and conspiracy to commit a felony. The OSBI says their investigation began nearly a decade ago. Investigators claim the men were involved in a scheme that cost Oklahoma taxpayers more than 22-million dollars.
QUAPAW, OK

