Newport, RI

Biden’s FDA orders Juul to immediately pull all of its vaping products from the U.S. market

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden’s Food and Drug Administration on Thursday ordered JUUL Labs Inc. to pull all of its vaping products from the U.S. market. The company must stop selling and distributing these products and those currently on the U.S. market must be removed, or risk enforcement action. The products include the JUUL device and four types of JUULpods: Virginia tobacco flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0% and menthol flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0%. Retailers should contact JUUL with any questions about products in their inventory.

“Today’s action is further progress on the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that all e-cigarette and electronic nicotine delivery system products currently being marketed to consumers meet our public health standards,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “The agency has dedicated significant resources to review products from the companies that account for most of the U.S. market. We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping.”

To date, the FDA has not received clinical information to suggest an immediate hazard associated with the use of the JUUL device or JUULpods. (this is an exact quote from their order)

Let’s read that again! To date, the FDA has not received clinical information to suggest an immediate hazard associated with the use of the JUUL device or JUULpods.

Wait, what? They don’t have any evidence that the JUUL is hazardous but they’re still ordering them off the market???

So let’s put this perspective. I smoked cigarettes for more than 20 years. Those cigarettes made me feel like shit every single day. I had cigarette hangovers (even when I didn’t drink), I had headaches, my lungs hurt, I was always out of breath, my clothes smelled, and my teeth were stained. Six years ago, I quit smoking by using a JUUL. Almost immediately the headaches and hangovers went away. The smell was a distant memory and my lungs eventually cleared up.

I became active again. I became more productive in business and in life. And now they take them away???

Here’s the thing, I’m addicted to nicotine. There’s no question about it. None. What do I do now? Well, I guess I’m a cigarette smoker again. See on the sidewalk!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugytw_0gJwr2Wq00

Oh but wait! It gets better. On Tuesday, the Joe Biden’s FDA announced a plan to reduce the nicotine content in cigarettes so now people are going to have to smoke MORE cigarettes to get their usual dose of nicotine.

Less nicotine + more cigarettes smoked = More money and bigger profits for big tobacco.

Stop the ride, I want to get off.

Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
