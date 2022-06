Fifteen-year-old Rebecca has been living with severe, debilitating migraines for the majority of her teenage years. It wasn’t until her family sought care at Lurie Children’s Pediatric Headache Program that she finally experienced some relief. Rebecca benefited from a burgeoning practice of headache procedures done at Lurie Children’s, specifically the sphenopalatine ganglion (SPG) block, but before those solutions were offered, it was a long road of discouraging trial and error, social and physical sacrifice, and fear of an unknown future.

