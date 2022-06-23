ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Sections of Umpqua National Forest reopen after 2021 fires

By Chris M Lehman
opb.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost areas of the Umpqua National Forest have reopened for recreation following last summer’s wildfires. Some areas were closed until recently due to damage from the Jack Fire and the Rough Patch...

www.opb.org

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE CREWS RESCUE MAN FROM WELL

Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 rescued a man from a well on Saturday night. Battalion Chief Mark Hernandez said shortly before 6:00 p.m. a report came in that the victim had fallen approximately thirty feet into the well, while attempting to fix the pump. Hernandez said the incident occurred on Harmony Drive in Green. Hernandez said first responders requested the district’s technical rescue team to assist with removing the man from the well.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

As fire season opens, Douglas County officials contain two fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire departments in Douglas County contained two fires yesterday, just before fire season there officially begun today. One fire happened in Glendale just before 5 a.m. yesterday, June 23. Officials report that various fire departments arrived to the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road to find a fire about an acre in size. Crews were able to stop the fire’s spread in under an hour and cleared the area in just over three hours. Officials say the fire was likely caused by human activity, and are currently investigating the exact cause.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA TACKLES FIRES ON HOOVER HILL ROAD AND IN GLENDALE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Ten Mile Rural Fire District responded to a half acre grass and brush fire. The cause of the fire was a holdover burn pile from one week ago. There were no previous signs of smoke and the area had received rain in the past week. With a few days of dry weather and windy conditions Thursday, heat that remained in the burn pile was dislodged and found to be the cause. The fire stayed within its original perimeter and fire suppression actions were taken to extinguish the area quickly.
GLENDALE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Forest Service
nbc16.com

Eugene Police: Crash closes Hwy 99N near Fairfield Avenue

UPDATE (4:22pm): Hwy 99N at Fairfield Avenue is now reopened to regular traffic, Eugene Police reported. EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of Highway 99N near Fairfield Avenue due to a traffic collision. "Both directions of Hwy 99N near Fairfield Avenue will...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

One taken to hospital after school bus runs off Marcola Road

MARCOLA, Ore. -- A school bus went off the road and slowed traffic for a few hours this morning, the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District reports. According to officials, on the morning of June 24 at about 8:45 a school bus went off Marcola Road. The Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, Lane County Sheriff's Office, and Eugene-Springfield Fire and Rescue responded. Authorities say the driver was found in serious condition and taken to a nearby hospital. They add that only one student was on board, and they were not injured.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT

A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 11:00 a.m. Saturday through 11:00 p.m. Monday for central Douglas County and much of western Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said hot temperatures of 95 degrees to 105 degrees in the valleys and 85 degrees to 95 degrees in usually cooler, hilly locations are expected. Overnight lows will be unusually warm, generally in the 60s.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseburg, OR
hereisoregon.com

Chill, eat, drink and play at the Eugene Riverfront Festival

This story is shared in partnership with Travel Oregon. So you’ll be in Eugene during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22? Outside of all the track and field action at Hayward Field, you’ll probably want a place to eat, drink, play and chill while soaking up the vibe of this historic occasion.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 10:15 a.m. a sedan was eastbound in the 4100 block of Umpqua Highway 99 near Krewson Road in the Drain area when it crossed over the center line for unknown reasons and sideswiped a pickup. The vehicle that was hit rolled and came to rest on its passenger side. The left front tire of the sedan was sheared off.
DRAIN, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

School bus crash on Marcola Road sends driver to the hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A school bus drove off the highway and into a field on Marcola Road near milepost 3 just east of Springfield Friday morning. The driver was taken by ambulance to RiverBend hospital. There is no word yet on their condition. One 6-year-old child was aboard the bus...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO ACCIDENTS ON INTERSTATE FIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Oregon State Police dealt with two accidents two miles apart at about the same time on Wednesday afternoon. An OSP report said just before 4:20 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer, and a sports car in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 about a mile south of Sutherlin. The report said the truck was changing lanes when it hit the second vehicle at a rear-end angle. The sports car was pushed around the front of the semi-truck and spun around, hitting the semi on the driver’s side. The car struck the concrete barrier several times before coming to a rest.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kezi.com

Crash shuts down all lanes on Lorane Highway near Friendly Street

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police are currently on the scene of a vehicle crash that has shut down all lanes of travel on Lorane Highway. According to the Eugene Police Department, at about 9:20 p.m. on June 21 a sedan crashed into a utility pole on Lorane Highway. Police say that there were live wires and a broken utility pole laying across the roadway. Officials said Eugene Water and Electric Board was called and shut off the power, then went to the scene to make repairs.
EUGENE, OR
techxplore.com

To beat the summer heat, passive cooling really works

Opening the windows at night and pulling down shades during the sunniest part of the afternoon can keep homes from becoming dangerously hot during extreme heat waves. New research from the University of Oregon measures just how big of an impact these passive cooling strategies can have, especially in the Pacific Northwest.
EUGENE, OR
KDRV

Woman said "she had shot someone" in Grants Pass fatal shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police say a Grants Pass man is dead from a shooting during an apparent domestic disturbance today. They say a woman called police to say "she had shot someone." Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 46-year-old Scott Allen Harris died from an apparent gunshot wound this...
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy