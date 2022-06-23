ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Police investigating burglary, theft of four-wheeler in Wicomico Co.

By Sarah Ash
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a burglary and theft incident in the Salisbury area. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into a burglary that took place at a storage unit in the 300...

