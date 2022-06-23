Structure Fire

A Knoxville man died in an accident Saturday night on Northwest Beaver Drive and 70th Avenue in Johnston. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 10:21 pm, 33-year-old Landon Mark Crabtree of Knoxville was eastbound on Northwest Beaver Drive on his 2002 Harley Davidson, and 25-year-old Makenna Streff of Polk City was westbound turning onto Northwest 70th Avenue. According to the report, Streff did not see Crabtree and a collision occurred. Crabtree was transported to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines by Johnston EMS where he passed away from the injuries sustained in the accident. The accident is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. The Johnston Police Department and Johnston EMS assisted on the scene.

1 DAY AGO