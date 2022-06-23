Structure Fire

A Knoxville man died in an accident Saturday night on Northwest Beaver Drive and 70th Avenue in Johnston. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 10:21 pm, 33-year-old Landon Mark Crabtree of Knoxville was eastbound on Northwest Beaver Drive on his 2002 Harley Davidson, and 25-year-old Makenna Streff of Polk City was westbound turning onto Northwest 70th Avenue. According to the report, Streff did not see Crabtree and a collision occurred. Crabtree was transported to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines by Johnston EMS where he passed away from the injuries sustained in the accident. The accident is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. The Johnston Police Department and Johnston EMS assisted on the scene.
The Indianola Fire Department wants to remind those who may plan to set off fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend to do so safely. Firefighter Bob Soukup tells KNIA News to not light off fireworks while drinking alcohol, and to especially keep a watch over kids while in the vicinity of fireworks. Soukup said even the smaller, seemingly harmless fireworks can cause injury.
The Lake Red Rock Balloonfest will be held Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10 at the North Overlook Beach. Balloonfest committee member Matt Kissinger spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the history of the event. Balloon Fest started 11 years ago and it was an idea to bring in hot...
Funeral Mass for Landon Mark Crabtree, age 33, of Knoxville, will take place on Thursday, June 30, at 10:30 A.M., at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Knoxville. Burial will be held at a later date at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Visitation for Landon will be held on Wednesday, June 29, also at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with his family present to greet friends and relatives. A rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Landon’s family with arrangements.
The Indianola Police Department held a Community Engagement Night last week, discussing with the public about the police response in the event of an active shooter. Acting Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the goal wasn’t about making the community experts in what to do in the event of an active shooter, but to help business owners and managers keep in mind what to do in the event of an active shooter in Indianola.
The 11th annual Indianola Classic Car and Truck Show and Shine is tonight; the second of five shows throughout the summer. The shows will take place in the TruBank parking lot, with all proceeds going to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Live music, food, and a 50/50 raffle will be on location, and no entry fee is required. The show will be from 4-7pm, and will be once a month through September.
With several streets on the downtown Indianola square due to the Square Reconstruction Project, the City of Indianola wants to highlight the public parking areas for residents to continue to enjoy the businesses in the downtown area. Over three-hundred stalls are within two minutes of walking distance to the square, find a full map of all available parking above.
Funeral Services for Dennis Williams, Sr., age 69 of Knoxville, will be held Thursday, June 30th at 11:00am at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Knoxville FFA Alumni for FFA events and projects. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Celebration of Life for Samuel Edward Irving, age 89, of Chariton will be held on July 1st from 1:00-4:00pm at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. A time of sharing will follow at 4:00pm. Memorials may be made in Sam’s name to the Lucas County Fair Association.
The Pleasantville FFA Alumni are seeking people who would like to volunteer to drive a tram during the Iowa State Fair. Pleasantville FFA Alumni President Marris Clark spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about tram driving. “This will be our 11th or 12th year and is our biggest fundraiser of the year....
Today is Ridiculous Day in Indianola, a day put forward by the Indianola Downtown Merchants with activities and sales from local businesses. The event will feature both a pet parade and a grand march parade, activities and games on the square, local vendors and food trucks, and sales, and those attending are invited to dress up in ridiculous costumes.
HOME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121DIRECTOR’S NAME: Jeff Petersen KARLA K. FISHER. Services for Karla Kay Fisher, 50, who passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Des Moines, will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola withburial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Funeral services for Connie Lehigh, 61, of Chariton will be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at. the Grace Baptist Church in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at. the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Memorials may be made in care of...
The City of Pella will celebrate Independence Day on the holiday this summer. Fourth of July Committee Director Paul Kingma says several activities, a parade, and fireworks return on Monday, July 4th, starting at 1 p.m. Among the scheduled festivities in Pella include:. – Swimming at the Pella Aquatic Center...
LifeServe Blood Center held a ribbon cutting celebration for its new Pella Donor Center at 1542 Washington Street in Pella. Danielle West with LifeServe says the organization is the sole provider of blood products to Pella Regional Health Center and has been the community-based blood center in the area for many years. LifeServe opened this new community donor center, which will also serve as a mobile staging location for blood drives in the area.
Funeral services for Charles Lowry, 83, of Oskaloosa will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Oskaloosa. Visitation will begin after 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral chapel; the family will greet visitors from 5-7 p.m. Interment will be in Forest Cemetery with Military Honors by the Oskaloosa Honor Guard. Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Residents of Pella can vote to bring a mural to the community. Pella Fiber, Visit Pella, and the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance are asking the community for their votes through the #IowansUnite Mural Contest hosted by Iowa Economic Development Authority and Travel Iowa. The preliminary round is ongoing, and Pella would need 500 votes to advance to the finals. This is the same contest Knoxville won in 2021:
A pair of severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday morning brought large hail to Warren County. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from 7 to 8:15 a.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion Counties, with six staff members contributing to coverage and reports from Weatheology meteorologists. The National Weather Service received reports of ping pong ball and golf ball sized hail in Madison and Warren Counties. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties, with backup generators ensuring the coverage stays on if the power goes out.
