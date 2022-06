The USFL debuted (or as the case may be returned) in 2022. The first regular season is in the books, and the TV numbers are in. Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the 36 games televised by Fox, NBC, FS1, and USA Network averaged 715,000 viewer. Of that number, seven games averaged more than one million viewers. (Omitted from these figures is the average audience for games that were available via streaming only.)

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO