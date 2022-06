University of Illinois Extension is currently working on a pilot for a venison donation program in twelve Illinois counties. The goal of our program is to provide a pathway to expand community access to lean protein throughout East-Central Illinois. By engaging hunters to donate their deer and meat processors to produce ground venison, a local source of lean protein will be available to food pantry clients. Clients will also receive recipes and resources from Illinois Extension to help them prepare venison at home, which might be unfamiliar to some individuals and families.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO