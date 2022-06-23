Shorthanded Fusion 16s hang tough in Seward

For the drive home in York: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

YORK, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO