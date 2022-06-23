ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

Shorthanded Fusion 16s hang tough in Seward

By Christian Horn
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEWARD – The York Fusion hit the softball diamond at Seward on Wednesday evening missing roughly half of their usual starting lineup. Down four regular starters, York’s defense suffered early with a trio of errors in the bottom of the first. However, the shorthanded Fusion settled in...

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

Cornerstone Senior Kings come back - twice - at Alliance

ALLIANCE - A long weekend of baseball got started for the York Cornerstone Senior Kings on Thursday out in Alliance. In their first game the Kings trailed the Alliance FNBO Spartan Juniors 3-2, but scored single runs in the fourth and the fifth frames to post the 4-3 win. In...
ALLIANCE, NE
York News-Times

Branting's pitching gem leads SOS Seniors past Twin River

SILVER CREEK - Lots of times during the broadcast of a baseball game on TV, you’ll hear the announcers say, “If you don’t get to him early he settles in and gets tougher as the game goes on.”. After the Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg Rebel Seniors put up four runs...
SILVER CREEK, NE
KSNB Local4

Southern Hills Golf Course hosts Day One of Hastings Open

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Saturday was the kick off for the Hastings Open, day one out on the course took place at the Southern Hills Golf course. This fun event welcomed in eighty-three golfers, Husker’s Caleb Badura was lasts years runner-up in the competition. Speaking of Badura, he ended...
HASTINGS, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Starting OL Announces He's Suspended For 2022 Season

Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouilli has been suspended for the entire 2022 season, he announced today. In a statement released on Twitter, Nouilli explained that he failed a drug test, rendering him ineligible. It's not clear what Nouilli tested positive for. The Frankfurt, Germany native will remain a member of...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Nebraska OL Nouredin Nouili Suspended for 2022 Season

Nebraska football will be down a returning starter on the offensive line this fall. Nouredin Nouili announced on social media Saturday that the NCAA informed him of a failed drug test, rendering him ineligible for the 2022 season. “I would like to apologize to my family, teammates, coaches, and Husker...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands 2023 commitment from key in-state Edge prospect

Nebraska is looking to put in some great work on the in-state recruiting trail for 2023, and the Huskers landed another key commitment on Friday. This time, the pledge came from Maverick Noon, a 6-foot-4 and 225 lb. Edge prospect out of Elkhorn South High School in Omaha. Noonan had drawn a host of Power 5 offers from across the country, including from Michigan State, Iowa and Minnesota from the B1G.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Elkhorn South defensive end Maverick Noonan commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers earned an in-state commitment from Elkhorn South’s Maverick Noonan. Maverick, son of former Husker Danny Noonan, announced his commitment via Twitter on Friday. The three-star defensive end was recruited by coaches Barrett Ruud and Mike Dawson, according to 247Sports. Noonan received offers...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan commits to Nebraska, continuing family story

Maverick Noonan didn’t make a phone call. He delivered the good news in person. The Elkhorn South defensive end — and son of former Husker All-American Danny Noonan — will follow in his father’s footsteps while doing his own thing at the same time. Maverick on Friday committed to NU, telling coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive line coach Mike Dawson his decision in their offices.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Nebraska lands legacy recruit, Elkhorn South edge Noonan

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football picked up a commitment from legacy recruit Maverick Noonan on Friday evening. The Elkhorn South defensive lineman is the son of a former Husker Danny Noonan and is ranked as the No. 4 player in Nebraska for the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Noonan is...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Police surprises special needs Bambino League

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Police Department made an appearance at Crosier Park Wednesday to surprise the Bambino League, a group of 55 special needs athletes ranging from six- to 77-years-old. The League is run by commissioner Dick Urwin, who relishes providing opportunities to his athletes. “You can see...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms hug Nebraska-Kansas line, early Friday

BEATRICE – Early morning thunderstorms rumbled across southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas Friday morning. No severe storm warnings were issued, but the storms dropped about a third-of-an-inch of rain on Beatrice, before moving through the southeast corner of the state into northwest Missouri. There is a slight risk of...
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

The Greens go great lengths to give back

YORK -- Dale and Sheila Green of York were on the road again this May with their red wagon, collecting food for KOLN/KGIN Can Care-A-Van. Dale and Sheila, along with their father Stan, have been collecting food for 27 years. Their drive to help others began with humble beginnings. In...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in York, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE

