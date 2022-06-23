ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oriental, NC

Suspect in Pamlico Co. fraud case has similar prior charges

By Pamlico County Sheriff&#039;s Office, Courtney Layton
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299Gmv_0gJwp4Mi00

ORIENTAL, N.C. — On Monday, investigators with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a fraud case.

Tinisha Lee Gibbs of Oriental was employed as a medical aid for a family in Pamlico County. During her time of employment there, investigators said Gibbs used the family’s credit card to obtain property for herself of over $10,000.

Gibbs was charged with five counts of identity theft, three counts of financial transaction card fraud and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Gibbs was already out on bond for an incident that happened previously where she was employed as a medical aid and used a debit card belonging to the family. In that incident, Gibbs was charged with five counts of Identity Theft and five counts of Exploitation of a disabled adult.

Gibbs was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Drug dealers receive prison sentences in Craven County superior court

NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that three drug dealers received lengthy prison sentences in Craven County Superior Court. All three defendants were sentenced by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joshua W. Willey, Jr. The cases were prosecuted in court by Assistant District Attorney Chekesha N. Hukins. SAUL HERNANDEZ HERNANDEZ, 37, of […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teens have been arrested in Pitt County after a shooting last week endangered four people inside of a home. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says two 17-year-olds, whose names were not given, have been charged through juvenile petitions with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two juveniles charged with attempted murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two juveniles have been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into a June 23 shooting. Both juveniles are being held at the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center. They’re both charged with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery. At about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County man facing rape, indecent liberties charges

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing a number of sex-related charges after a juvenile girl said she was sexually assaulted several times between ages 14-16. The Onslow County Special Victim’s Unit began a sexual assault investigation on May 12. Dustin Michael James, 25, of Dayrell Drive in Hubert, was identified as […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pamlico County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Oriental, NC
County
Pamlico County, NC
WNCT

Drug deal leads to shooting, two arrested in Dover

DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested after a drug deal resulted in one man shooting another. On Wednesday, Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 400 Daugherty Road in Dover in reference to a shooting at a home. Investigators determined one man was assaulted at the home when he went to purchase […]
WNCT

Man arrested on drug charges, held on $2M bond

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man has been arrested on numerous drug charges and has been placed in the Onslow County Dentition Center under a $2 million bond. Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department, Special Operation Division, members of the Crime Scene Investigation Division and detectives with Onslow County Sheriff’s Department Drug Enforcement Unitconducted […]
WNCT

New Bern man facing multiple drug charges in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest in Onslow County. Detectives from the DEU received information that Qaran Aaron Goodwin was transporting and selling drugs throughout Onslow County. On Tuesday, Goodwin was caught during a traffic stop with drugs that were found by K-9 Bonito. The […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

A Jacksonville man arrested for drugs and under a 2 million bond

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man has been arrested for numerous drug charges and has been placed in the Onslow County Dentition Center under a 2 million dollar bond. Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department, Special Operation Division, members of the Crime Scene Investigation Division, Detectives with Onslow County Sheriff’s Department, Drug Enforcement Unitconducted […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Debit Card#Pamlico Co#Identity Theft#Nexstar Media Inc
WITN

UPDATE: Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex. Greenville police said that Charles Highsmith has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police responded to Sterling Pointe Apartments around 6 p.m. and...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Suspicious fires investigated in Martin Co.

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has begun into two suspicious fires that happened in the Jamesville area in a span of around three hours. In a media release, officials said deputies and members of the Jamesville Fire Department responded on Wednesday at approximately 10:43 p.m. to 1499 Hardison […]
JAMESVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 25, 26 & 27

Sherwood Lee Swann, 88, of Newport, passed away on June 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Dorothy Andrews, New Bern. Dorothy Andrews, 91, passed...
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Craven County sees increase in foster care cases

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County group, EasterSeals UCP in New Bern, is taking a look at the increasing number of foster care cases in that area. “There’s has definitely been a jump, and honestly I think it had to do with when the schools started opening back up again, and the reason […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Drug bust nets three arrests

On 06/16/2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and Detectives with Washington Police Department arrested Dezmen Albritton, 20 years of age, of 106 Pamlico Court in Aurora, Stephanie Hill, 50 years of age, of 106 Pamlico Court in Aurora and Chester Brown, 78 years of age, of 1180 Royal Highway in Aurora.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Greenville for Washington shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shooting that injured a man in Washington in May. On Thursday, Markis Allen was arrested by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Greenville. He was described as the suspect in a shooting that happened on May 15 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Carteret County road to close as crews repair drainage pipe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Carteret County may have to take a different route Monday morning. Crews will be out on Hibbs Road near Victory Baptist Church to replace a drainage pipe. Drivers who normally take Hubbs road can take a detour in NC 24, US 70 and McCabe...
carolinacoastonline.com

Fire destroys home of The Banks Grill chef; donations, fundraisers underway

NEWPORT — A fire Friday night destroyed a home off Hall Road off Highway 24 near Water’s Edge RV Park, leaving the renter homeless. Carteret County Fire Marshall Eddie Lewis said the county has hooked the renter, Jeremy Turbeville, head chef at the popular Banks Grill at 2900 Arendell St., up with the Red Cross and the Salvation Army for assistance.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local re-entry program on horizon for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summit was held in the City of Jacksonville Monday morning about the possibility of developing a re-entry program in the community.  Community leaders gathered at the Sandy Run Baptist Church with a goal to make Onslow County a better place for everyone by giving people second chances.   “When I […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy