Suspect in Pamlico Co. fraud case has similar prior charges

ORIENTAL, N.C. — On Monday, investigators with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a fraud case.

Tinisha Lee Gibbs of Oriental was employed as a medical aid for a family in Pamlico County. During her time of employment there, investigators said Gibbs used the family’s credit card to obtain property for herself of over $10,000.

Gibbs was charged with five counts of identity theft, three counts of financial transaction card fraud and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Gibbs was already out on bond for an incident that happened previously where she was employed as a medical aid and used a debit card belonging to the family. In that incident, Gibbs was charged with five counts of Identity Theft and five counts of Exploitation of a disabled adult.

Gibbs was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

