ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Two Renovated Naperville Playgrounds Now In Play

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo renovated Naperville playgrounds are now open for public use. “Today we’re at Kingshill Park and we’re celebrating the ribbon cutting and the opening of the new playground at Kingshill Park,” said Eric Shutes, director of planning. The Naperville Park District has been working on playground...

www.nctv17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Flag Folding Ceremony

An American flag folding ceremony was held at the Naperville Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873. “Well, it started out with the very large flag that was replaced by a new one at the side of city hall,” said James Oftedal, Honor Guard Commander. “And we didn’t know that that was done until we were told that somebody would like to have the old flag memorialized by having it folded. I was at a breakfast meeting and across the table, Wayne Fischer, who is the American Legion Illinois national commander, looked at me and said, ‘Marty Walker has ownership of the flag, and he would like the honor guard to fold it.”
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

37 W Benton Street #204

Unique opportunity to rent a RIVER VIEW apartment at Esser Lofts in the heart of everything that revived Downtown Aurora has to offer! Apartment is available for occupancy now. Built in the 1920's, this 21 unit vintage apartment building sits right on the Fox River and was fully renovated to be chic & stylish, and the apartments are only a year old. Enter through secure doors to the elevator that takes you to the 2nd floor. This 602 s.f. 1-bedroom 1 bathroom RIVER VIEW apartment has soaring open 12' ceilings and vintage hardwood floors, rare river view BALCONY, convenient stackable washer/dryer in the unit, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious open floor plan. Light and bright with white cabinetry throughout! Bathroom boasts a bathtub and shower. You have your own utilities in the private closet next to the apartment with (electric) central heat, central A/C, and city water. The apartment is cable ready, and heated underground garage and storage spaces are available to rent (Garage space $75/month, and a private storage closet is free). Exercise Room and Community Room is open for all tenants to enjoy. The building is pet friendly with a $300 flat non-refundable fee. Lease Terms 1 year, Security Deposit 1 month's rent, and we use CISI service to run full credit/background for each occupant 18 years and older ($75). Easy to apply and secure! Downtown Aurora has become the hot spot and the location of Esser Lofts puts you in the heart of fun restaurants, coffee houses, entertainment, casino, and outdoor activities. Convenient location makes easy access to highway & train.
AURORA, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Time to dumpster dive: Northwestern students pack up, home goods pile up

On evenings before trash collection, recent Northwestern University graduates Conor Metz and Geena Vetula go on “dumpster diving dates” in hopes of finding furniture for the Chicago apartment they’re moving into next month. With leases ending and Northwestern students moving out, discarded home goods pile up near...
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Naperville, IL
Lifestyle
Naperville, IL
Government
City
Naperville, IL
Chicago Food King

Must try BBQ Spot in Wheaton

One of my favorite types of food is barbecue. I was visiting my sister and she told me about a fantastic spot that serves up the award-winning barbecue. The name of the establishment is Steamboat BBQ in Wheaton.
WHEATON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playgrounds#Frontier Sports Complex
Lashaunta Moore

Here's A List Of Food Vendors That Will Be At The Taste Of Chicago

Grab your wallet and prepare to head to Grant Park soon as the Taste of Chicago is a little under two weeks away. If you’re a true Chicagoan or a visitor who loves the city, you know this event is one of the most attended summer festivities. With dishes that appeal to your hungry needs, such as the iconic Chicago-style hot dog, deep-dish pizza, and an old-style turkey leg, you’ll leave disapproving of how much you ate but overfilled with Chicago joy.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

More stimulus money is coming soon to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillemagazine.com

Eating OUt(side)

Whether you’re looking for a cozy patio, an outdoor market, or a fun food truck, we’ve got you covered with recommendations on all things alfresco. One absolute maxim for city and suburban restaurants is that people love eating outside. Even when conditions are less than ideal—a bit too chilly, a bit too windy—people still flock to the great outdoors, be it in a landscaped backyard, rooftop patio with a view, or even a few plastic tables lined up near a fire hydrant.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago’s Pride Parade returns Sunday

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Pride Parade returns Sunday. The event was postponed the past two years due to the Covid pandemic. On Sunday, the even will celebrate it’s 51st year. The parade steps off at noon on Sunday at Montrose Ave. and Broadway in the Uptown neighborhood. From there it marches south, ultimately ending at Diversey […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Summer 2022

The past two years and change have been a long, hard time for Chicago restaurants, and while most pandemic restrictions have been lifted and diners are eating out again, the troubles continue: there’s still a labor shortage, equipment shipments are still delayed, and the cost of gas and ingredients continues to soar. And so many big restaurant openings that were optimistically planned for summer have been postponed till fall. But there are still quite a few to look forward to, including a new concert venue, an Instagram-friendly museum and ice cream parlor, and a local link on a celebrated international chain. Read on to find out more about the summer’s most anticipated openings.
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Downtown Naperville’s Annual Classic Car Show

On June 18, car lovers cruised into town for the Downtown Naperville Alliance’s Classic Car Show. “There’s some hard core car people out there. So they love coming and seeing each other at events like this. It’s nice to see some people returning, it’s nice to see new faces and its just what a beautiful day we ended up with for a great event like this,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Danielle Tufano.
NAPERVILLE, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Recent Tornado Claims Lives of Two Logan Square Witches

CHICAGO—As citizens of the greater Chicago area continue to deal with the damage caused by the recent tornado, the City Coroner’s Office has confirmed the deaths of Elfie, 67, and Nerissa Baum, 64—sisters and wicked witches who had made their home in Logan Square for almost 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy