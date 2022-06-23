Becky G Celebrates One Year of Her Treslúce Beauty Brand

Click here to read the full article.

Becky G is celebrating one year of her makeup brand.

The pop star posted on Instagram on Wednesday to mark her Treslúce Beauty cosmetic brand’s one-year anniversary. Becky G first launched the brand to celebrate her Latine heritage, with the name a combination of the Spanish words for “three” and “lucir,” which translates loosely to “to look good.”

“Treslúce was created to be a vessel in the beauty space for our Latin community,” the pop star wrote in the post. “Inspired by Latinx cultures in collaboration with Latinx artists from around the [world] with a warm invitation to those outside our community to learn more about us. This brand is bigger than me, it’s about we.”

Becky G went on to thank her team and those who have inspired her for the makeup brand and helped her connect with her cultural roots.

“I’d also like to thank my abuelitos for instilling in me the love, passion and respect for my roots and the values of hard work and dedication,” she wrote. “And last but not least, to you guys, thank you! The Treslúce familia continues to grow and I couldn’t be any more blessed.”

To celebrate the brand’s anniversary, Treslúce Beauty is also hosting a giveaway on its Instagram page.

Becky G launched Treslúce Beauty in the eye category, debuting an eye shadow palette, eyeliners, makeup brushes and false eyelashes. The packaging was designed by Mexican artist Monica Loya and drew inspiration from Talavera pottery, which is from Puebla, Mexico. Becky G partnered with Madeby Collective to create the brand. The brand has since grown to offer products in the face and lip categories.

