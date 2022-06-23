ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Police search for suspect in gas station theft

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wq4TV_0gJwnfFI00

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at a Star gas station in Hanover Township.

Man accused of threatening to kill two, burn down house

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on June 14 at 2:00 p.m., the suspect pictured below stole items from the Star gas station on South Main Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SGDNl_0gJwnfFI00
Courtesy: Hanover Township Police Department

Police say the suspect entered the store and left without paying for the merchandise he grabbed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WBRE

Police investigate armed robbery at convenience store

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Dickson City at the Main Street Mini Mart. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on Sunday around 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the Main Street Mini Mart for the report of a robbery. Investigators said a male stuck an unknown […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Pedestrian killed in Plymouth multi-vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who died as a result of the multi-vehicle crash over the weekend has been identified by the coroner. According to the Luzerne County Coroner 86-year-old James Mahon, of Plymouth, was taken to the hospital after a wreck along East Main Street. The wreck happened on Saturday afternoon just […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
skooknews.com

Ashland Man with a Suspended License Leads Police in Pursuit, Turns Himself In

An Ashland man is facing charges after leading borough police in a pursuit on Sunday. According to Ashland Police, on Sunday, June 26th, 2022 around 6:00pm, Borough Police Officer Andrew Weaver was on patrol and observed Joseph Schmidt Jr., 22, get into a GMC Sierra pickup truck and drive away from the 1300 Block of Walnut Street.
ASHLAND, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman reportedly calls ex 43 times

Catawissa, Pa. — A Catawissa woman allegedly called her ex-boyfriend 43 times in one day after police began investigating her for a reported break-in at her ex's home. Trey Harkins, who previously lived with Kaitlin Elizabeth McKenna, 23, at a home on Pine Street, told police McKenna had come back to their home on June 19 and assaulted him and stole money, according to the report. After he reported the...
CATAWISSA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Theft#Star#Nexstar Media Inc
skooknews.com

Frackville Police Investigating Theft from Vehicle

The Frackville Police Department is investigating a theft from a vehicle that occurred in the borough over the weekend. According to Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson, the incident occurred in the 300 Block of North Center Street late Saturday evening, June 25th, 2022, between 10:45pm and 11:15pm. Olson says two...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Catalytic converter theft from RV waiting for service

SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle waiting to get serviced. According to law enforcement, on Thursday, June 23, around 1:34 a.m. PSP Selinsgrove responded to a call of theft of motor vehicle parts. State Troopers say a 2006 Ford Econoline E-450 Winnebago RV, […]
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, condition unknown

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Police say one person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle around 7:15 Monday evening.   The crash occurred in the area of Long John Silvers in Edwardsville.   According to police, the driver of the vehicle was not transported.   The condition of the pedestrian is […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly breaking vehicle windshield with rock

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man who allegedly threw a rock at a vehicle's windshield in a fit of anger is now facing charges. Selinsgrove Police say on June 6, Ethan Ensling, 18, threw a rock at the windshield of a vehicle parked at the 100 block of Independence Street. When police arrived, they observed a hole in the windshield, according to the affidavit. Ensling admitted to police he threw the rock at the vehicle out of anger. He reportedly told police that he was angry at the time and only later realized the severity of the incident. Ensling was charged with a misdemeanor of propulsion of missiles onto roadways and related summaries. Docket Sheet
SELINSGROVE, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Deadly accident in Luzerne County under investigation

The investigation into a fatal crash in Plymouth continues. It happened Saturday afternoon on West Main Street near the Turkey Hill. According to officials, three vehicles were involved, one which flipped onto its roof. One person was ejected from one of the vehicles. No other information on the condition of those involved or what may have caused the crash have yet been released.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Autopsy scheduled after fatal crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Luzerne County after a fatal crash over the weekend. The wreck happened Saturday afternoon in Plymouth along West Main Street as an SUV overturned in front of Dunkin’ near Turkey Hill Minit Market. First responders on the scene said three people were taken […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

79-year-old motorcyclist goes off-road, dies in crash

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 79-year-old woman died on Sunday after she crashed her motorcycle in Pike County. Officials said the crash happened in the 1480 block of Route 590 as the operator went onto the shoulder and made contact with a large rock. Law enforcement said the rider was able to stay upright, […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man with knife threatens group over fireworks

Nescopeck, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man who was found bleeding and injured after a fight is the one facing charges after police discovered he'd allegedly charged at a group of people with a knife. Shane Doane, 35, was angry people were shooting off fireworks the night of June 13 and confronted them while armed with numerous knives, including one he was holding in his hand, according to South Centre Township Officer Mason Dabulis. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda man arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Towanda man was arrested for choking another person in Horseheads during the weekend, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Clawges-Griffith, 30, was arrested on June 26, 2022, for allegedly choking somebody after a domestic dispute in the Town of Horseheads. He was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WBRE

Police seeking identity of hit-and-run suspect

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Kingston Police Department said they are attempting to identify a female suspect they say was involved in a hit and run in Luzerne County. Officials said the woman was involved in a motor vehicle hit and run that took place on Warren Avenue in Kingston on June 1 around 3:10 […]
WFMZ-TV Online

22-year-old woman killed in Allentown scooter crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A 22-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Allentown Saturday night. Officials say the accident took place around 9:52 p.m. at the intersection of Eighth and Turner streets. Debralee Roman was driving a motor scooter that struck a motor vehicle, according to the Lehigh County...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Coroner called to hospital after multi-crash

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the hospital after a multi-crash in Luzerne County occurred Saturday afternoon. According to crews, EMS responders were on the scene of a wreck in Plymouth near Turkey Hill on West Main Street. A witness told Eyewitness News three cars were involved in the crash including one […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Sobriety Checkpoint Leads to Multiple DUI Arrests

A Sobriety Checkpoint in Cressona on Friday led to multiple arrests. According to State Police Sgt. Thomas Hornung of the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, Troopers conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, June 24th, 2022 on Route 183/Sillyman Street in Cressona. As a result of the DUI checkpoint, approximately 132 motorists were...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Troopers shoot, kill man after standoff in Monroe County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Troopers shot and killed a man after an hours-long standoff Thursday night in Monroe County. According to state police, a woman called 911 around 8 p.m., saying her husband locked himself inside a room in their home in Jackson Township, near Bartonsville, threatening to kill himself and shoot police.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after standoff, officer-involved shooting, PSP investigates

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say an hours-long standoff in Monroe County ended with officers firing their weapons. On Thursday just after 8:00 p.m. police say they were called to a home in the 510 block of High Point Drive in Jackson Township after receiving information that a man barricaded himself […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy