Police search for suspect in gas station theft

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at a Star gas station in Hanover Township.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on June 14 at 2:00 p.m., the suspect pictured below stole items from the Star gas station on South Main Street.

Courtesy: Hanover Township Police Department

Police say the suspect entered the store and left without paying for the merchandise he grabbed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.