Police search for suspect in gas station theft
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at a Star gas station in Hanover Township.Man accused of threatening to kill two, burn down house
According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on June 14 at 2:00 p.m., the suspect pictured below stole items from the Star gas station on South Main Street.
Police say the suspect entered the store and left without paying for the merchandise he grabbed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.
