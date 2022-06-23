ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MSDH reports more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases

By Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi have been spiking in recent weeks. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,572 new cases.

Three additional deaths were also reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

Census: 1 in 5 people who had COVID-19 report having long COVID

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 827,012 with 12,505 deaths. MSDH also reported 136 outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Health officials said COVID-19 cases in the state are rising at an accelerating rate, along with outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

MSDH is tracking the COVID-19 activity in the state by counties. Neighbors can see the current level of COVID-19 activity in their counties on the agency’s website .

The Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The number is 877-978-6453.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

