ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

2022 on track to be one of the hottest years on record across the globe

click orlando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – In 2020 the Earth tied for the warmest year on record. In 2021 the global temperature ranked seventh hottest in the record books. And it looks like...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Weather week: Typical summer pattern returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a weeklong stretch of upper 90s, we are back to regular scheduled programming this week in Central Florida. We are starting in the mid-70s in the Orlando area, with a few showers possibly clipping the coast Monday morning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Hot and muggy Sunday, storms could develop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will be warm and sticky across Central Florida with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values will reach the mid-to-upper-90s. Skies will be partly cloudy, with isolated storm chances this afternoon. Areas from Orlando southward have the best chance for these...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – As July approaches, the tropics are starting to get more active. As of Monday, we are watching three areas in the tropics that have the potential for development. [VIDEO ABOVE: Track the tropics | TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. None, however, pose...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
fox35orlando.com

Live radar: Tracking heavy rain as storms move slowly south of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heavy rain is falling in the slow moving storms south of Orlando and west of Interstate 95 Sunday afternoon. Click the above video player to track storms near you. The FOX 35 Storm Team said there will be a rise in shower and thunderstorm activity this afternoon,...
ORLANDO, FL
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Orlando, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can sample French cuisine meals here. You'll adore its cuisine, particularly the delectable spiced crab, wonderfully cooked chicken with pesto, and handmade marinated duck. A large chocolate soufflé, a well-prepared watermelon salad, and a unique blueberry tartlet are all available to order. The wine range is comprehensive, ensuring that all consumers will find something to their liking. This bar's main attractions are its unequaled espresso coffee, excellent cappuccino, and sensational American coffee.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Hottest day in decades in parts of Central Florida

Thursday featured record high temperatures, with some areas seeing highs not seen in decades. The Daytona Beach International Airport soared to 100 degrees Thursday afternoon. This was the warmest temperature in Daytona since August 2, 1999 - a stretch of 23 years!. The 100° temperature also tied the record for...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tropical depression is likely to form across southern Atlantic, Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on two disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. Neither of these disturbances pose a threat to Florida. An area of cloudiness and thunderstorms near the Panhandle of Florida has the potential to develop as it drifts westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Slow development of this system will be possible.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth
kennythepirate.com

This may affect your next flight to Walt Disney World

Will you be flying to Walt Disney World? The reason for the many flight cancelations may have you rethinking your travel plans. The Orlando airport (MCO) is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
ORLANDO, FL
K. Revs

Summer Travel: Tips For Dealing with Gator Attacks

One of my fun little quirks is that I have an oddly deep reserve of the most random knowledge. About twice a month, some curiosity will overeagerly and uninvitedly worm its way into my brain until I set aside enough time to sate the cat. Which, in turn, strengthens my jack of all trades persona.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Carib Brewery USA in Cape Canaveral Highlights Upcoming Events, July 4th Celebration

ABOVE VIDEO: Come and enjoy Free live music as Carib Brewery USA located at 200 Imperial Blvd, Cape Canaveral, 33470 celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month by partnering with popular, local steel band orchestra, New Generation Branches to host a concert on their patio, at their production facility and newly renovated taproom, 321 Lime House on Sunday, June 26 starting at 2 pm. n addition to the special live concert, there will be more than 20 craft beers to choose from, food, games, specials on package products, merchandise and lots more.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Orlando Date Night Guide

Fun Date Idea: Popstroke Waterford Lakes Orlando

Tired of the same old date ideas? Orlando’s newest attraction is a fun activity with good eats, drinks, outdoor games, and miniature golf. PopStroke Orlando is just what you’re looking for. And with it being an expertly designed putt putt golf course by Tiger Woods, it is a welcome addition to the Orlando area fun!
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Studios Closing Location Permanently Tonight

A beloved store at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida will be shutting its doors permanently. We are sad to report that a popular store at Universal Studios in Orlando will be closing very, very soon. A tweet from digital content creator Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) last week confirmed that...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

ANOTHER Airline Announces Nonstop Flights To Orlando

How do you get to Disney World? Do you often fly to Orlando International Airport?. If you do, there are certainly many options when it comes to airlines: from Southwest to Delta to American. Many of these airlines, among others, are also offering more non-stop flights into the city, making getting to Disney World even easier. Now, a newer airline is jumping into the fray.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Used cooking oil from Orlando restaurants powers passenger airplanes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Used cooking oil collected from restaurants near Orlando-area attractions is being collected and converted into a fuel that can help fly the tourists who visit there. “We say we’re saving the world one drop of used oil at a time,” Dave Kimball said. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy