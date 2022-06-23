2022 on track to be one of the hottest years on record across the globe

Will you be flying to Walt Disney World? The reason for the many flight cancelations may have you rethinking your travel plans. The Orlando airport (MCO) is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO