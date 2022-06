While everyone has heard of Yellowstone, The Grand Canyon, and The Smoky Mountains amongst others, many are unaware of the more off-the-beaten path national parks in our country. One of these such places is Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio. Located just 20 minutes outside of Cleveland, a trip to this park can easily be incorporated into any visit to the city. Compared to more isolated national parks, the close proximity to the city means you will have plenty of restaurants and attractions to enjoy in Cleveland before and after your park visit.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO