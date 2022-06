Nearly a year has passed since travel vlogger Gabby Petito disappeared in the wilderness of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. The FBI headed the missing persons investigation, partnering with multiple state law enforcement agencies. In all, it consisted of a month’s-long pursuit of the young woman’s killer, boyfriend Brian Laundrie. Now, the sad details of Gabby’s murder have gone public. In the meantime, the Lifetime movie, The Gabby Petito Story, has recently been seen filming in the mountains near Salt Lake City, Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO