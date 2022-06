The NFL has been taking some heat this weekend for their response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade - or rather, their lack of a response. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, NFL analyst Michael Silver ripped the NFL for not issuing a statement on the decision overturning the federal right to an abortion. He effectively accused them of being hypocrites for being silent after spending a month "draped in pink" to celebrate Pride Month.

