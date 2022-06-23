ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Restaurant manager fires shot at customer after dispute over food, parking lot disturbance

Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zu3E_0gJwkRwd00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (June 23, 2022) – A fast-food restaurant manager has been arrested for shooting at a customer after a dispute over food and a disturbance in the parking lot of Checkers on Wednesday, June 22.

The manager, Sherrika Starnes, 36, left the restaurant, located 829 NW Broad Street, after the incident, but later came to Murfreesboro Police Department headquarters to talk to detectives. She is facing aggravated assault charges.

The preliminary investigation shows, two brothers ordered and paid for food at the restaurant at 1 p.m. yesterday. One of the brothers complained that his food taking too long and got into an argument with Checkers employees. He demanded his food or a refund.

Simultaneously, another man started causing problems in the parking lot, throwing rocks at the brothers. The manager began yelling at the men, asking them to leave and then came outside with a handgun. One of the brothers threw a drink at the manager, and she fired one round at him. The brothers ran next door to the Jackson Motel and waited on police. No one was injured.

Starnes was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after posting a $5,000 Bond. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

###

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

16-year-old arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing 14-year-old in Walmart parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old faces a murder charge after she allegedly attacked another teen in a parking lot this week. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, on Monday, June 20, the suspect, Isabelle Jocson, and the victim, Malia Powell, reportedly got into an argument inside the Walmart at 3458 Dickerson Pike at around 10 p.m. The two reportedly continued their disagreement in the parking lot and near the WeGo bus stop.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Manager#Shooting#Violent Crime#Checkers#The Jackson Motel
wgnsradio.com

Arrest in Drug Overdose Death of Rutherford County Woman

A months-long investigation into the June 2021 fentanyl overdose death of a Rutherford County woman has resulted in the indictment of accused drug seller Blake Warrick on a charge of second-degree murder. Narcotics detectives from the Neighborhood Safety Unit of the Specialized Investigations Division arrested 21-year-old Warrick on the indictment...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Head-on crash leaves one woman dead in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman has died and two people were injured after a four-vehicle crash in Wilson County on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 70 near Matterhorn Drive just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. THP’s preliminary report says Paula M....
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Speed a Possible Factor in Tuesday Rollover Accident on I-24 in Rutherford County

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – There was a serious auto accident on Interstate 24 East Tuesday morning around 7:30 and speed likely played a role in the crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports an 18-year-old driver, who according to the THP was traveling at a high rate of speed, rear ended another motorist near the Sam Ridley Parkway exit in Smyrna.
WSMV

Manchester Woman drowns at boat ramp Tuesday night

NORMANDY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman drowned in a swimming accident in Coffee County earlier this week. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said officers received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m. Crews confirmed that a 52-year-old Manchester woman passed away at Barton Springs boat ramp at Normandy Lake late Tuesday night. Officers received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m.
MANCHESTER, TN
Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

133
Followers
385
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Murfreesboro is a city and county seat of Rutherford County, Murfreesboro is located in the Nashville metropolitan area of Middle Tennessee, 34 miles (55 km) southeast of downtown Nashville.

Comments / 0

Community Policy