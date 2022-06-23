Restaurant manager fires shot at customer after dispute over food, parking lot disturbance

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (June 23, 2022) – A fast-food restaurant manager has been arrested for shooting at a customer after a dispute over food and a disturbance in the parking lot of Checkers on Wednesday, June 22.

The manager, Sherrika Starnes, 36, left the restaurant, located 829 NW Broad Street, after the incident, but later came to Murfreesboro Police Department headquarters to talk to detectives. She is facing aggravated assault charges.

The preliminary investigation shows, two brothers ordered and paid for food at the restaurant at 1 p.m. yesterday. One of the brothers complained that his food taking too long and got into an argument with Checkers employees. He demanded his food or a refund.

Simultaneously, another man started causing problems in the parking lot, throwing rocks at the brothers. The manager began yelling at the men, asking them to leave and then came outside with a handgun. One of the brothers threw a drink at the manager, and she fired one round at him. The brothers ran next door to the Jackson Motel and waited on police. No one was injured.

Starnes was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after posting a $5,000 Bond. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

###