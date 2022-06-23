Major multi-vehicle accident closes C Street in Midtown

Added by atagliaferri on June 23, 2022. A fire broke out on Elmore and Dowlyne Roads, and officials tell us crews are working to extinguish the approximately five acre fire. Over twenty units responded to the blaze. Alex Boyd, the assistant Chief at the Anchorage Fire Department told us the fire is moving east toward Elmore where roads are closed and aircrafts are on site. Officials are enforcing a no fly order in midtown Anchorage at this point no structures or communities are in danger of being damaged due to the blaze. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO