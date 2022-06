DETROIT – Police have taken a person into custody who is accused of shooting at a man and a woman Sunday night, killing one of them on Detroit’s west side. According to officials, at around 11 p.m. Sunday night, a man and a woman were shot while driving away from an apartment complex at 6 Mile Road and Telegraph Road. The two were reportedly able to continue driving, and reached the area of Grand River Avenue and Grayfield Street about one mile away before crashing.

