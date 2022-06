Bowling has a long and rich history that dates back to at least 3000 B.C. The most modern version of the game, “ninepins,” started becoming popular in the mid-1800s. However, it wasn’t until after the formation of the American Bowling Congress in 1895 that the game began to develop some standardization. After the Brunswick Corporation began creating bowling equipment in 1914, the game truly started gaining popularity. This continued until pinspotter technology, which streamlined the process of setting up pins, was developed in 1951. That ushered in the golden age of bowling.

PLYMOUTH, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO