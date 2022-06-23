ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelor Nation's Evan Bass Didn't 'Set a Proper Foundation' for Marriage with Ex Carly Waddell

By Alexandra Schonfeld
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Bass is opening up about what led to his and Carly Waddell's divorce. On Thursday's episode of the Talking It Out podcast, Bass told Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo that meeting Waddell on Bachelor in Paradise "changed my life, and [Paradise] created this amazing bubble where I was...

