Bachelor Nation's Evan Bass Didn't 'Set a Proper Foundation' for Marriage with Ex Carly Waddell

Bachelorette star Michelle Young announced her breakup from fiancé, Nayte Olukoya, on her Instagram story Friday night, the U.S. Sun reports. The couple was engaged for less than a year after Young accepted Olukoya’s proposal during the Bachelorette season finale in December 2021. In her post, Young referred to Olukoya as her best friend, saying the breakup is heavy for both of them because the relationship “has been very real for us.” “I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me. At the same time, I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak,” Young said in her post. In Olukoya’s own Instagram story, he also referred to Young as his best friend and asked fans to respect the pair’s privacy during the breakup.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO