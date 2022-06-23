ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

‘You’re so Asian.’ McDonald’s drive-thru attack a hate crime, California officials say

By Don Sweeney
Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 31-year-old man now faces a hate crime charge in a May attack on an Asian-American family at a McDonald’s drive-thru in North Hollywood, California officials reported. Nicholas Weber of Sylmar also faces charges...

www.kansas.com

Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three in custody after 46 migrants found dead in San Antonio tractor-trailer

Fourty-six people were found dead in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, on Monday evening, local police said. Initial reports suggest the victims were migrants who had recently crossed the border. The trailer was discovered on a road southwest of the city’s downtown by a local worker who heard a cry for help around 6pm, police said. When he came to investigate, he found the doors partially open and a number of deceased individuals inside. Sixteen survivors, including four children, were taken to local hospitals suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion, the city’s fire chief Charles...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

San Antonio trailer deaths - latest: 46 bodies found in Texas in potential smuggling as governor blames Biden

At least 46 dead bodies were found in a truck’s tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday evening, in what authorities suspect may be a shocking instance of cross-border migrant trafficking gone wrong.Another 16 people were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions, according to officials, including four children. Police have taken three people into custody.Mexico foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard called the suffocation of the migrants in the truck the “tragedy in Texas” while San Antonio’s mayor Ron Nirenberg called it a “horrific human tragedy”.“There are, that we know of, 46 individuals who are no longer with us, who had families, who were likely trying to find a better life. And we have 16 folks who are fighting for their lives in the hospital,” he said.Texas governor Greg Abbott blamed the tragedy on the Biden administration, claiming “open borders” led to the horrific scene.The Department of Homeland Security is investigating the incident. Read More At least 40 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer near San Antonio: report
SAN ANTONIO, TX

