America’s Got Talent magician Mat Franco adds shows to Las Vegas through January 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets went on sale Thursday morning for Mat Franco’s award-winning Las Vegas show , Magic Reinvented Nightly , at the LINQ Hotel and Experience through January 7, 2023.

The America’s Got Talent star will perform a unique and interactive show. In addition to mind-blowing illusions, the show will include video clips sprinkled through-out the show to give audiences an inside look at the magician, his family, and his journey to the Las Vegas stage.

Franco has been a fixture on the Las Vegas Strip for nearly 7 years after practicing magic for more than thirty. As the first magician to win America’s Got Talent , Franco redefined the genre with his signature interactive magic.

Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly will perform at the Mat Franco Theater inside The LINQ Hotel and Experience most nights at 7 p.m. For the most up-to-date schedule and to purchase tickets, visit Mat Franco’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.