ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

America’s Got Talent magician Mat Franco adds shows to Las Vegas through January 2023

By Stephanie Overton
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12na8p_0gJwiDu700

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets went on sale Thursday morning for Mat Franco’s award-winning Las Vegas show , Magic Reinvented Nightly , at the LINQ Hotel and Experience through January 7, 2023.

The America’s Got Talent star will perform a unique and interactive show. In addition to mind-blowing illusions, the show will include video clips sprinkled through-out the show to give audiences an inside look at the magician, his family, and his journey to the Las Vegas stage.

Franco has been a fixture on the Las Vegas Strip for nearly 7 years after practicing magic for more than thirty. As the first magician to win America’s Got Talent , Franco redefined the genre with his signature interactive magic.

Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly will perform at the Mat Franco Theater inside The LINQ Hotel and Experience most nights at 7 p.m. For the most up-to-date schedule and to purchase tickets, visit Mat Franco’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Bob Anderson’s Tribute to Las Vegas Legends

Las Vegas(KLAS)-People magazine called called him the very best singing impressionist in the world. And this hall of fame singer is back in Las Vegas at the Italian American Club with a brand new show called “One More For the Road,” JC Fernandez chats with Mr. Bob Anderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
8 News Now

Exclusive: Catching Up With Jerry O’Connell

Las Vegas(KLAS)-You probably see Jerry O’connell every day on “The Talk” before you tune in to Las Vegas Now but now we have the ultimate crossover. Jerry sat down with Jillian Lopez to talk about this past year hosting the show, what projects he’s looking forward to now and his special connection to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mat Franco
TheStreet

Will Las Vegas Strip Casinos Ban a Popular Bad Habit?

Las Vegas caters to every sin. You can experience "pride" when you pull off some sort of improbable gambling beat, "greed" when you see your winnings pile up, "lust" during all sorts of R-rated performances, "gluttony" as you partake of the city's many fine culinary offerings (and its endless buffets), "wrath" when your losing or you can't get into one of those top-tier eateries, and, of course, "sloth" if you sleep the day away or choose to lounge at a pool.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Show#Magician#Magic Reinvented Nightly#The Las Vegas Strip#The Mat Franco Theater#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
greenvacationdeals.com

Celebrate The 4th Of July At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. No place on the planet celebrates holidays more enthusiastically than Las Vegas. As Independence Day approaches, you’ll see more and more explosions of red, white and blue. Sin City takes life, liberty and the pursuit of delicious drinks and tasty treats very seriously!
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy